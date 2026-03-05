Sage Raises $65M Series C Led By Goldman Sachs Alternatives to Redefine Care for America's Aging Population

Funding to reduce caregiver burden at scale through AI-powered, connected senior living solutions

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage , the first integrated Care Platform built for senior living and skilled nursing, today announced it has raised a $65 million Series C equity round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation from existing investors IVP and Goldcrest. The investment will accelerate Sage's mission to improve the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers.

By replacing the fragmented, reactive infrastructure of senior care with an AI-powered platform, Sage is shifting the industry from response to prevention — of the falls, declines, and avoidable hospitalizations that too often define it. Alongside the funding, Sage announced that it will host its inaugural Caregiver Summit in New York City in fall 2026 as part of its commitment to invest in the workforce it serves.

"Today, more than 40% of U.S. healthcare spending goes toward people over 65, with care needs becoming increasingly complex and ultimately pushing the caregiving workforce to a breaking point. We cannot solve the country's caregiving crisis with staffing alone. Every caregiver I talk to says the same thing: current tools are not built for how care actually works, contributing to chaotic environments that fail both caregivers and residents," said Raj Mehra, co-founder and CEO of Sage. "This investment allows us to put caregivers at the center of innovation — by delivering a platform that provides real-time intelligence, and by convening an inaugural summit to ensure their voices and expertise drive the future of the industry."

The investment comes at an inflection point for America's most vulnerable population. Today, care teams juggle paper logs, pagers, and outdated systems that tell them nothing until something has already gone wrong: a resident has fallen, a condition has deteriorated, an ambulance has been called. According to S&P Global , one in five Americans, or 72 million people, will be of retirement age by 2030. The caregiving workforce is nowhere near ready: the industry is short 1.8 million licensed caregivers , and those already on the job are leaving at an industry-wide turnover rate of 79% . Sage understands that labor alone will not fix this crisis. By arming caregivers with real-time intelligence and intuitive workflows, Sage empowers them to intervene before a preventable moment becomes a heartbreaking one.

The funding will accelerate Sage's platform across three areas:

Predictive AI for Resident Safety: Today, caregivers often discover safety issues after they happen, when intervention is no longer possible. Sage will evolve its AI-driven, industry-leading detection capabilities into a predictive engine that analyzes daily activity patterns, including sleep changes, nighttime wandering, bathroom frequency, and other fall-risk signals, to identify high-risk residents before an adverse event occurs and give caregivers the lead time to step in.

Unified Caregiver Workflow: Caregivers in most communities toggle between multiple disconnected systems to piece together a resident's status. This time-consuming process increases cognitive load and delays care. Sage is centralizing data from leading Electronic Health Records, including ALIS, August Health, ECP, PointClickCare and Yardi , into a single real-time care view that surfaces alerts, risk signals, and resident-specific context at the point of care.

Deeper Investment in Skilled Nursing: Skilled nursing facilities operate under some of the most demanding clinical and regulatory conditions in healthcare, caring for residents with the most acute needs — yet their technology has not kept pace. Sage will deepen its platform's capabilities for these environments, where integrated infrastructure, predictive intelligence, and streamlined workflows can have the most immediate impact on both caregiver experience and resident outcomes.

"We are experiencing a structural shift in the senior care market, necessitating a complete modernization of its underlying technology," said Antoine Munfa, Managing Director within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "By shifting the industry from a reactive to a proactive model, Sage is creating the scalable infrastructure to help meet the historic demand of an aging population," said Ryan Leary, Vice President within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

In fall 2026, Sage will host its inaugural Caregiver Summit, bringing together frontline caregivers, senior living operators, and industry leaders for a conversation about the future of the profession. The event will feature keynote speakers, hands-on professional development, and continuing education, with the core purpose of giving caregivers — the people who show up every day for America's older adults — a seat at the table in shaping the tools and policies that govern their work.

The $65 million Series C brings Sage's total capital raised to $124 million. The new funding comes as Sage grows its platform with Sage Detect , an AI-powered, privacy-conscious monitoring system, and expanded EHR partnerships that extend the company's footprint nationwide.

About Sage

Sage is the industry's first fully integrated care platform for senior living and skilled nursing, built by founders who have watched family members navigate a broken care system firsthand. Sage replaces outdated infrastructure with modern software and AI-powered insights, so that aging is defined by dignity, visibility, and truly human care. Sage-powered communities have identified a $275 increase in NOI per resident per month, 50% reduction in falls and 50% faster response times compared to the industry.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth-stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

