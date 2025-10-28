ECP Growth Named to Inc.'s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List For Third Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP Growth, a leading growth stage investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial businesses creating products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value-chain, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2025 for the third consecutive year. The annual list honors investment firms with strong track records of partnership with founder-led companies to support long-term growth.

For nearly 15 years, ECP Growth has taken a tailored, hands-on approach to working with founders and entrepreneurs building the next generation of consumer-focused businesses. The firm provides capital and operational support to meet the unique needs of each portfolio company across a range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, consumer tech, supply chain, SaaS, healthcare, and more.

"We are honored to be recognized on Inc.'s list of Founder-Friendly Investors for the third year in a row," said Marcel Bens, CEO of ECP Growth. "At ECP Growth, we take pride in partnering with founders and management teams to drive long-term value creation and innovation in response to evolving consumer needs. This recognition is a testament to our collaborative approach and commitment to supporting entrepreneurial growth."

In May 2025, ECP Growth closed its Fund IV with $100 million in committed capital to invest in growth-stage businesses across North America. The fund expects to partner primarily with fast growing companies, emphasizing businesses that are profitable or demonstrating a clear short-term path to profitability.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

About ECP Growth

ECP Growth is a growth stage investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial businesses creating products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value-chain. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, ECP Growth takes a thematic approach to investing in companies that sit within resilient categories and have attractive growth fundamentals, with a goal of long-term value creation. ECP Growth was founded in 2011 in partnership with the Tengelmann Group, a 150-year-old family-owned company that today is one of the world's largest private consumer goods holding companies and an experienced growth investor. For more information, please visit www.ECPgrowth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts:

ECP Growth

Marissa Foray

ECP Growth

[email protected]

203-321-5461

Kate Thompson / Heather Milke

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE ECP Growth