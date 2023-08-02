ECRI Announces the 2023 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award Winners

Twelve U.S. health systems receive ECRI's top honor for excellence in supply chain practices

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, the nation's largest independent patient safety organization, announces the winners of its 2023 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. ECRI's annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.

"We're proud to award twelve healthcare systems with our prestigious award this year. These top-performing organizations have successfully navigated ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain market using ECRI's data-driven, evidence-based services," says Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, ECRI. "We are honored to partner with them in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care."

The winners of ECRI's 2023 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award are listed in alphabetical order:

  • Adventist Health System/West | Roseville, CA
  • Broward Health | Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Children's Health | Irving, TX
  • Hawai'i Pacific Health | Honolulu, HI
  • Jackson Health System | Miami, FL
  • MaineHealth | Portland, ME
  • MultiCare Health System | Tacoma, WA
  • Northeast Georgia Health System | Gainesville, GA
  • Northwell Health | New Hyde Park, NY
  • RWJBarnabas Health | West Orange, NJ
  • University of Miami Health System | Miami, FL
  • Wellstar Health System | Marietta, GA

The Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award, now in its twelfth year, recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2022 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

More than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems are members of ECRI's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs. ECRI has analyzed nearly $60 billion in supply and capital spend over the past year.

"This year's winners have faced post-COVID supply chain challenges, but their adherence to using data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement has enabled them to overcome obstacles and make strategic, evidence-based decisions without sacrificing quality or patient care," says Tim Browne, vice president, supply chain solutions, ECRI. "We are proud to partner with them and contribute to their success."

ECRI will be honoring the winners with individual awards programs as well as publicly at the Association of Healthcare Resource and Materials Management (AHRMM) Conference and Exhibition, August 6-9, 2023, in Orlando, FL, in booth #801.

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes.

To learn more about ECRI's Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award winners, visit our Winners Circle, e-mail [email protected], or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. For more than fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules.

ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020. Visit www.ecri.org to learn more.

