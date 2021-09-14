ECRI Joins Global Leaders in Supporting World Patient Safety Day 2021

We invite others to join us in working toward safer, more affordable, equitable & accessible care for mothers & babies Tweet this

"We invite others to join us in working toward safer, more affordable, equitable, and accessible care for mothers and babies everywhere," says ECRI president and CEO Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD. "These resources will help providers and pharmacists across the entire care continuum."

Approximately 810 women worldwide die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. In addition, around 6,700 newborns die every day, amounting to 47 percent of all under-five deaths. Moreover, about two million babies are stillborn every year, with over 40 percent occurring during labor. In the United States, more women die from childbirth than in any of the 11 other developed counties measured, and access to care varies based on insurance coverage.

"Clearly, more needs to be done to address the systemic racial and socio-economic inequity in the healthcare system to reduce maternal mortality and newborn deaths," adds Schabacker. ECRI named racial and ethnic health disparities its number one concern on its 2021 Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns list; maternal health was the number two patient safety concern on the 2020 list.

To learn more about ECRI and ISMP's World Patient Safety Day resources or for information about membership, visit www.ecri.org, or contact ECRI at 610-825-6000 or [email protected].

