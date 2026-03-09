AI use in diagnostic care, rural care access, and surge in preventable diseases top annual report of patient safety concerns

Report highlights how vulnerabilities in emerging technology, staffing, workforce culture, and health misinformation increase preventable harm in healthcare.

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing the potential benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical diagnosis is the #1 patient safety concern for 2026 according to the annual Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns report by ECRI, a global patient safety organization.

As more healthcare organizations are relying on AI tools to interpret symptoms and clinical data, ECRI urges healthcare leaders to take a balanced approach to adoption. Some AI technologies have the potential to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy; however, using AI diagnostic systems without strong safeguards and clinical oversight can increase the risk of missed, delayed, or incorrect diagnoses. AI models are only as reliable as the algorithms that power them and the data on which they're trained, which can include gaps or biases that can worsen health disparities.

Other safety concerns in the report reflect broader systemic challenges. Reduced access to healthcare in rural communities continues to place patients at risk, as financial pressures have led to hospital closures and diminished essential services in remote areas. Without access to care, rural patients are at higher risk for delayed diagnosis and treatment, and worse health outcomes. Rising rates of preventable acute diseases also signal underlying weaknesses in vaccination rates and access, infection prevention, and efforts to counter misinformation. Diseases that were once controlled are resurging in some communities, straining healthcare systems and disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

"Rural communities are losing access to essential healthcare services. At the same time, falling vaccination rates are driving a troubling rise in preventable diseases. Vaccines are foundational to patient safety, and we are seeing decades of hard-won progress in public health erode in the fight against diseases like measles and whooping cough," said Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer of ECRI. "Now more than ever healthcare leaders must be proactive and creative to tackle these challenges."

ECRI's report further highlights how organizational culture and workforce turnover contribute to safety challenges. Top concerns include persistent staffing shortages and a pervasive culture of blame among healthcare workers that discourages them from reporting safety concerns or incidents, undermining improvement efforts.

"When frontline clinicians do not feel psychologically safe reporting concerns, early warning signs of risk can be overlooked. Building resilient teams and fostering a workplace culture that encourages transparency and continuous learning are essential to reducing preventable harm," said Dheerendra Kommala, MD, chief medical officer at ECRI.

The 2026 Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns are:

Navigating the AI Diagnostic Dilemma



Reduced Access to Rural Healthcare



Increasing Rates of Preventable Acute Diseases



Federal Funding Cuts Hinder Healthcare Operations and Safety



Lack of Recognition and Reporting of Harm Events



Inadequate Pain Management for Women



Persistent Workforce Shortages



Culture of Blame Hinders Learning and Improvement



Emergency Department Boarding



Gaps in Manufacturer Packaging and Labeling Undermine Medication Safety

The 2026 Top Ten Patient Safety Concerns report is available for download and includes detailed steps that organizations can take to reduce risk and improve patient safety.

ECRI will hold a webinar on March 20, 2026, to discuss the top safety concerns along with Patients for Patient Safety (PFPS) US President and CEO Sue Sheridan. PFPS US is a nonprofit network of advocates and organizations focused on making healthcare safe and is led by individuals who have experienced medical error as a patient or in their families. Register for the webinar here.

ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) analyze a wide range of data to identify the ten most pressing safety threats, including scientific literature, patient safety events, concerns reported to or investigated by ECRI and ISMP, client research requests and queries, and other internal and external data sources.

