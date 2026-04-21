ECRI Spins Out Healthcare Spend Management and Recall Management Solutions

Staritas established with growth investment from Accel-KKR to transform healthcare supply chain through data-driven intelligence

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, a global healthcare quality and safety nonprofit organization, today announced that it has spun out its Spend Management and Recall Management solutions as an independent company, Staritas. Powered by investments from Accel-KKR, a global technology-focused investment firm, Staritas will continue to build on its pioneering leadership in healthcare supply chain intelligence.

"For five decades, ECRI's award-winning Spend Management solutions have helped healthcare supply chain leaders navigate supply disruptions with resiliency, save millions of dollars, and benchmark purchasing decisions using the industry's most comprehensive, independent datasets," said Marcus Schabacker, CEO, MD, president of ECRI. "Now, by spinning out Staritas, powered by Accel-KKR to supercharge the power behind the data, improve the user experience, and accelerate innovation, healthcare supply chain leaders can realize even greater value from the platform."

The healthcare supply chain of the future will no longer be driven by reactive, event-driven decisions, but proactive, continuous strategies, powered by AI and real-time intelligence. As an independent company backed by Accel-KKR, Staritas will expand on the development and delivery of AI-powered solutions and insights that empower leaders to manage the growing complexity of supply chains with greater intelligence.

"We are excited to partner with ECRI and support the launch of Staritas, a new company with a 50- year track record of pioneering work in spend and recall management," said Park Durrett, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "Staritas's unmatched independent datasets and domain expertise create a strong foundation for growth and customer impact. We're proud to build on Staritas's legacy and remain committed to the transparency, independence, and objectivity that define its work. We look forward to partnering with the talented Staritas team to keep building on a market-leading platform that delivers greater value to healthcare organizations and stakeholders worldwide."

Staritas: Making Every Choice Clear

In today's healthcare environment, leaders face rising costs, margin pressure, supply chain disruptions, and increasing complexity, often making decisions with fragmented information, such as supplier pricing without benchmarks, or investments without a clear view of total cost.

Staritas solves this problem by combining the largest independent source of healthcare supply and capital datasets with deep expertise and advanced analytics to help organizations in over 70 countries understand market trends and better manage their supply chains. Trusted by nearly 90% of the top U.S. hospitals and health systems, Staritas helps customers identify up to $13 billion annually in opportunity savings. With an independent, unbiased view, supply chain leaders can see all their options, seize opportunities through actionable insights, and make confident decisions.

"Staritas is committed to providing data-driven insights and services that help healthcare organizations optimize operations, save money and strengthen decision making," said Emmet O'Gara, CEO of Staritas. "The data, solutions and people that now make up Staritas are among the best in the field of spend and recall management. We plan to continuously raise the bar in serving healthcare supply chain leaders with next-generation platform and technology advancements that help to protect margins, deliver quality care and boost resiliency."

Customers will maintain continuity in day-to-day operations, with additional investments planned to enhance platform capabilities and deepen the value delivered across solutions. Users of Staritas products were notified with assurances of a smooth transition and continuity in the personnel and support systems available.

ECRI: Making Healthcare Safer, Stronger, More Resilient

"This move is not a departure, it is a commitment to deepening ECRI's focus on patient safety, clinical evidence, and system-level change across healthcare," added ECRI CEO Dr. Schabacker. "ECRI's services and solutions are now focused exclusively on creating resilient and safe healthcare systems and assessing technologies used in those systems – backed by new investment and commitment to effect transformative change. With this strategic shift, ECRI is investing, at an unprecedented level, in the expert teams, proprietary data assets, and advanced capabilities that allow healthcare organizations to build safety into their culture, their operations, and their systems. Not as a one-time initiative, but as a permanent, self-reinforcing foundation."

Despite decades of effort nationwide, patient safety in the U.S. is still marked by high rates of preventable harm.

"One in four patient admissions involve an adverse event, and nearly a quarter of those are preventable. That's tragic and unacceptable," said Dheerendra Kommala, MD, ECRI Chief Medical Officer. "Through this strategic move, ECRI is now singularly focused on improving patient safety. We plan to expand solutions that can transform healthcare organizations, building on our legacy of advancing evidence-based medicine."

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of healthcare. With a focus on patient safety, system design and technology evaluation, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. For nearly 60 years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and evidence-based care. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ECRI acquired The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in 2020 to address one of the most prolific causes of preventable harm in healthcare, medication errors; then acquired The Just Culture Company in 2024 to transform healthcare workplace cultures – thus creating one of the largest healthcare quality and safety entities in the world. Visit ECRI.org to learn more.

About Staritas

Staritas helps healthcare supply chain leaders around the world make more informed decisions so they can understand market trends and better manage all aspects of their supply chain. With Staritas, they can see all the options with the largest independent source of supply and capital data, seize the opportunities with access to deep industry expertise, and achieve their organizational goals. That's why nearly 90% of the top U.S. hospitals and health systems trust our five decades of expertise for their most important supply chain and recall management decisions. And it's how our clients find up to $13B dollars in opportunity savings every year. Staritas. Make every choice clear. Learn more at Staritas.com.

About AKKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $23 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta and Chicago. Visit accel-kkr.com.

SOURCE ECRI