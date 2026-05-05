Patients Using Wellness Peptides Have No Reliable Information About Whether They Are Safe or Effective, ECRI and ISMP Warn

New joint white paper asserts commercial market for compounded peptide products has outpaced the clinical evidence; unless the product is explicitly FDA-approved, there is insufficient evidence of its safety or efficacy.

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) warn that many compounded peptides heavily promoted in the wellness market have not undergone adequate clinical evaluation. Patients currently using these products have no reliable source of information about whether they work or whether they are safe. Many compounded peptides, including BPC-157, TB-500, Melanotan II, and epitalon, are not approved for human use.

In April 2026, a federal policy change altered the regulatory classification of 12 of these peptides, a move ECRI and ISMP caution was not accompanied by new clinical evidence and should not be interpreted as a safety endorsement.

ECRI and ISMP released a joint white paper raising patient safety concerns about compounded peptide products widely marketed to consumers as wellness therapies for muscle building, anti-aging, injury recovery, and immune support.

The evidence gaps are significant. For BPC-157, one of the most widely promoted wellness peptides, 35 of 36 published studies were conducted in animals, with no published Phase 1 human safety data and no controlled human efficacy trials. Analytic testing of peptide products sold on the gray market has found purity ranging from only 5% to 75%, with arsenic and lead contamination exceeding established toxicity thresholds for injectable drugs. Documented clinical safety signals across the peptide class include a halted clinical trial following a fatal cardiac event, case reports of melanoma and kidney dysfunction, and a documented death following intravenous administration.

The gray market amplifies these risks. Many patients obtain these products from online vendors selling under a "research use only" label, with no prescription requirement, no pharmacist oversight, and no quality testing.

"The commercial market for these compounded peptides has grown far faster than the science," said Rita Jew, PharmD, MBA, BCPPS, President of ISMP. "Patients are injecting substances that have never been adequately tested in humans, based on marketing claims the available evidence simply does not support. They deserve to know the risks."

ECRI and ISMP recommend that patients consult a licensed clinician before considering any peptide therapy, use only FDA-approved products, and purchase exclusively from regulated pharmacy sources. Clinicians are urged to exercise caution and to proactively counsel patients who may be using these products without disclosure.

Download the complete paper at this link: Patients Using Wellness Peptides Have No Reliable Information about Whether They Are Safe and Effective

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety and quality of healthcare. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ECRI acquired The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in 2020 to address one of the most prolific causes of preventable harm in healthcare, medication errors; then acquired The Just Culture Company in 2024 to transform healthcare workplace cultures – thus creating one of the largest healthcare quality and safety entities in the world. Visit ECRI.org.

About ISMP

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) is a nonprofit organization devoted entirely to medication error prevention and safe medication use. ISMP is recognized as the global authority on medication safety and provides independent, multidisciplinary expert review of medication errors. ISMP's advocacy work alone has resulted in numerous necessary changes in clinical practice, public policy, and drug labeling and packaging. ISMP runs the only national voluntary practitioner medication error reporting program, publishes real-time medication error information, and offers educational programs and guidelines. Visit ISMP.org.

SOURCE ECRI