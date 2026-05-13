eCurrency launches world's first ISO 20022 compliant CBDC-to-RTGS implementation

OAKLAND, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eCurrency Mint announced the successful productization of the world's first ISO 20022 messaging–compliant Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) interface, integrated with a Real‑Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) platform. The solution is now fully operational in Jamaica.

The deployment enables seamless interoperability between the eCurrency CBDC platform and RTGS system, supporting real‑time settlement, currency issuance, and lifecycle management using global messaging standards.

This milestone builds on eCurrency's June 2022 integration with Montran's RTGS platform, which established CBDC currency management and payment operations. The new release delivers a scalable, production‑ready solution for central banks.

CBDC issuance follows the same governance, security, and operational principles as physical currency and must integrate seamlessly with central bank payment and settlement systems. The RTGS system remains the core infrastructure for clearing and settlement and is critical to monetary and financial stability.

"Achieving full ISO 20022 compliance with the new messaging standard is a significant engineering milestone for eCurrency," said Eoin Drennan, VP Engineering at eCurrency. "This integration reflects our commitment to building resilient, standards-based infrastructure that enables central banks to operate CBDCs seamlessly within modern payment ecosystems, while ensuring scalability, interoperability, and real-time performance."

The successful live operation in Jamaica positions eCurrency as a leader in practical, global, standards‑based CBDC implementations and provides a proven reference model for other central banks evaluating digital currency deployments.

About eCurrency

eCurrency is the leading provider of digital currency security solutions and consultancy services for central banks. Using Digital Symmetric Core Currency Cryptography (DSC3) technology, eCurrency enables central banks to securely and efficiently issue digital fiat currency as a digital bearer instrument to operate alongside notes and coins. eCurrency has pioneered the world's first end-to-end solution based on DSC3 technology for central bank digital currency issuance and circulation. The company combines hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocols to provide central banks the tools they need to preserve their charter and doctrine as the sole issuer of the national currency in an increasingly digital economy. Through its thought leadership and innovative technology, eCurrency is enabling more secure and efficient digital transactions. eCurrency supports the huge economic opportunities presented by the global shift to digital payments, including increased transaction efficiency, greater financial inclusion, and sustained economic growth.

SOURCE eCurrency Mint