Ed Slott and Company's Sold Out 2-Day IRA Workshop Covered the Latest SECURE Act Information

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With new retirement planning laws in place, the demand for education among financial professionals is higher than ever. This is evident as Ed Slott and Company's recent 2-Day IRA Workshop in San Francisco sold out in record time. More than 200 advisors attended this educational workshop where they earned CE credits and gained a new understanding of the opportunities and challenges surrounding the SECURE Act.

The 2-day training, which was the first and most comprehensive place to receive updates on the SECURE Act, covered the latest retirement planning strategies. From raising the age of RMDs to removing roadblocks for annuities within company plans, and from recognizing new back-door Roth IRA opportunities to planning strategies with the termination of stretch IRAs, attendees learned how the SECURE Act impacts any American that owns a retirement account and their families. Financial professionals interested in honing their knowledge in this area are encouraged to reserve their seats early for Ed Slott and Company's next 2-Day IRA Workshop in Nashville, Tenn. on July 9-10. Click here to register for the workshop by April 24 and use promo code PREARLYBIRD for $500 off.

"The SECURE Act has brought some of the biggest changes to retirement planning in more than a decade, creating a high demand for continuing education among financial professionals," said Ed Slott, CPA, a nationally-recognized IRA expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company and creator of www.irahelp.com. "Our workshop focuses on providing the latest information on IRA and tax planning strategies so financial professionals can leave with the actionable knowledge and tools needed to successfully navigate retirement planning in 2020 and beyond."

Ed Slott and Company is the nation's leading provider of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial professionals across the country. Slott, along with his team of IRA experts, educates financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys on the complexities of IRAs so they are better equipped to navigate their clients through the distribution phase of retirement.

To view the agenda and to register for Ed Slott and Company's 2-Day IRA Workshop, click here.

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of approximately 400 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA expert, bestselling author and professional speaker. He was named a 2020 InvestmentNews Innovator and has hosted several public television specials, including his latest "Retire Safe and Secure! With Ed Slott." Visit www.irahelp.com for more information.

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

SOURCE Ed Slott and Company

Related Links

http://www.irahelp.com

