Ed Slott's "The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb" Now Available for Purchase

"Taxes will be the single biggest factor that separates people from their retirement dreams. There has been monumental legislation in recent years that has created a major overhaul of the tax system, affecting virtually everyone in some way with countless implications," said Slott. "Now, more than ever before, it is crucial that Americans implement the latest planning strategies available to them. This book provides readers with an easy-to-understand step-by-step guide to disarm the retirement savings time bomb and navigate the latest retirement and tax planning laws and strategies so that they can better protect their hard-earned money."

"The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb" is a complete action plan to help Americans ensure their 401(k)s, IRAs, and retirement savings aren't depleted by taxes by the time they need to use them. Slott shows readers in clear-cut layman's terms how to take back control over their retirement savings and financial future by walking them through five actionable steps to protect their retirement savings from the taxman. A sequel to his best-selling book, "The Retirement Savings Time Bomb… And How to Defuse It," originally published in 2003, this new book covers the latest events impacting tax code, from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the SECURE Act to the CARES Act and breaks down how retirement savers need to plan differently since these laws were enacted.

"Right when you've finally made it to retirement, there is this looming uncertainty about how much of your own money you actually get to keep," added Slott. "That is why it is vital that Americans take action now to protect the assets they've spent a lifetime building from excessive taxation."

Slott is recognized for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He regularly presents nationwide on IRA and estate planning strategies at both consumer events and conferences for financial advisors, insurance professionals, accountants and attorneys. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis, helping navigate through the distribution phase of retirement.

About the Author – Ed Slott

Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition (IRAHelp, 2021), Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021), and The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott (2021). As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a monthly Q&A column where he answers consumers' retirement planning questions. He is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services and has been recognized by leading industry organizations for his significant thought leadership and contributions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of over 450 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

