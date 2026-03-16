EDB Accelerates Postgres for the Agentic Workforce Era with NVIDIA AI Infrastructure and Interactive Analytics

GPU-accelerated interactive analytics deliver up to 100x performance improvements, enabling enterprises to scale their agentic workforce on a sovereign AI foundation.

WILLMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced expanded integrations with NVIDIA cuDF for Apache Spark that accelerates Postgres® on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, delivering the performance, economics, and operational predictability required for enterprise-grade agentic AI deployments.

In the agentic workforce era, autonomous agents are rapidly becoming the largest new consumers of enterprise data. These systems must reason, collaborate, and take action across massive volumes of live enterprise information. Yet most organizations are constrained by siloed data; inefficient analytics pipelines; and rising governance, safety, and operational risk.

Scaling agentic AI demands a real-time analytics foundation that is fast, predictable, and sovereign by design, which is exactly what EDB delivers through GPU acceleration with cuDF for Apache Spark—all on a unified platform.

"The arrival of the agentic workforce demands a rethink of data architecture. To stay relevant, enterprises need to reduce the 'data ping-pong' across fragmented platforms that can stall progress. EDB Postgres AI, powered by NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing, is positioned as the high-velocity, enterprise-ready foundation for operating these agentic systems at scale, with the goal of helping organizations prepare for the next era of autonomous work," said Devin Pratt, research director, IDC.

Built for sovereign enterprise deployment

The enhanced capabilities are delivered through EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI), EDB's sovereign deployment option for secure enterprise operations. This enables organizations to move from isolated experiments to systems of autonomous agents operating across billions of records, transactional systems, and analytical datasets in real time.

EDB PG AI includes:

GPU-acceleration: Interactive analytics on Postgres data from a single interface, including Apache Iceberg integration for secure zero-ETL data replication to lakehouses

Interactive analytics on Postgres data from a single interface, including Apache Iceberg integration for secure zero-ETL data replication to lakehouses NVIDIA NIM model serving: Optimized on-prem inference for models such as NVIDIA Nemotron

Optimized on-prem inference for models such as NVIDIA Nemotron Fully air-gapped support: Ability to import containers and models into private registries and storage

Ability to import containers and models into private registries and storage High-speed RAG: Accelerated with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever

EDB PG AI can be deployed as a sovereign software solution in the customer's environment of choice, or as a preconfigured engineered system with certified Supermicro systems.

From agentic experiments to agentic workforces

As enterprises move beyond generative AI pilots into an era of agentic workforces—where autonomous agents reason, collaborate, and act across massive volumes of enterprise data— data infrastructure becomes the difference between experimentation and scale.

EDB's Sovereignty Matters research shows only 13% of enterprises have managed to cross that chasm into production-scale agentic deployments with more than 10 active workflows. Those organizations generate 5x higher ROI than their peers and already operate with 2x the density of agents per business process.

The promise of interactive analytics for agentic systems

Agentic systems increasingly need to reason using live enterprise data in real time, while also tapping into transactional records and historical context, as well as analytical datasets.

This allows agents to query and synthesize terabytes of data in seconds rather than hours, supporting conversational analytics, real-time decisioning, and multi-agent orchestration—without duplicating across warehouses and lakes or incurring runaway token costs.

Through integration with Apache Spark accelerated by NVIDIA cuDF, the EDB PG AI Analytics Engine offloads analytical workloads to GPUs, enabling:

50–100x faster, predictable analytics on large datasets ( 3TB+ )





on large datasets ( ) GPU-based workload isolation to protect query performance





Support for lakehouse architectures and governance capabilities via Apache Iceberg





Enterprise-grade and sovereign by design

"Enterprises want GPU acceleration, but they also need predictability and control. NVIDIA cuDF for Apache Spark with Apache Iceberg support lets us offload heavy analytics to GPUs while EDB PG AI provides workload isolation, governance, and a consistent operational model. That is the difference between impressive demos and durable production systems," said Quais Taraki, CTO, EDB.

Every one of the 25,000 attendees at NVIDIA GTC 2026 will receive a complimentary hard copy of EDB's industry-first book published by O'Reilly Media, Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL.

For more information and to access the full benchmark report, visit the webpage here.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

Media contact:

Steph McGuirk

Interdependence

(845) 269-8868

[email protected]

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

SOURCE EnterpriseBD