EDB Announces Industry-First Book for Building Sovereign Data and AI Platforms with PostgreSQL

First-of-its-kind book codifies how enterprises move AI from pilots to production with a sovereign Postgres® architecture—at a moment when only 13% are achieving AI success

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, announced the release of Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL, an industry-first book published by O'Reilly Media. Written by recognized PostgreSQL and data platform experts, the book provides executives and architects with a practical, authoritative blueprint for turning generative and agentic AI ambition into production-grade, governed, sovereign platforms.

The book arrives at a pivotal inflection point for enterprise AI. While 95% of enterprises plan to become their own AI and data platform within the next three years, most lack a deliberate, production-ready path forward.

Recent EDB research shows that 35% of executives are already using PostgreSQL for complex data and AI workloads , yet only 13% report they are doing it successfully at scale. The gap, the authors suggest, is caused not by models but by platform design.

"Most AI initiatives have stalled because organizations never built the data foundations required to sustain them," said Kevin Dallas, CEO, EDB. "We recognized this shift nearly two years ago, long before it became consensus. This book exists because enterprises kept asking the same question: not how to run a pilot, not how to test a model—but how to actually build an AI platform that works in production, securely and at scale."

A definitive business guide for designing sovereign data and AI platforms with the world's most loved database

Unlike books that focus on individual AI tools or model techniques, Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL focuses on the preconditions and decisions that determine whether AI makes it to production. The book offers an executive-level framework that helps leaders:

Establish the platform mindset required to move beyond disconnected pilots.

required to move beyond disconnected pilots. Identify the architecture and governance preconditions that production AI demands.

that production AI demands. Ground GenAI and agentic systems in trusted, real-time operational data.

Reduce data sprawl, technical debt, and cost escalation as AI workloads grow.

as AI workloads grow. Design for sovereignty, compliance, and resilience across global and regulated environments.

across global and regulated environments. Learn from case studies and proven patterns that organizations can adapt and act on.

"Organizations say data is an asset, but very few can explain their return on it," said Michael Schrage of MIT Media Lab, who contributed to the book. "The companies that succeed with AI will be those that build platforms capable of continuous learning, measurement, and accountability, not just faster experimentation."

Industry validation across research, practice, and governance

Industry thought leaders, technologists, and academic leaders are already validating the book's central thesis and reinforcing its relevance at this moment in the market.

"A must-read for anyone serious about moving AI from pilots to production," said Michael Fauscette, founder of Arion Research, author, and top agentic AI thought leader. "The authors nail why 87% of AI initiatives stall. PostgreSQL emerges as the platform that can unify transactional, analytical, and AI workloads without the complexity tax."

"The authors tackle one of the most critical challenges of our era: how to harness AI, data, and open source technologies responsibly while maintaining agility, resilience, and sovereignty," said Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, quantum-AI governance expert. "Executives, architects, policymakers, and data leaders alike will find this book an indispensable compass for thriving in a rapidly evolving AI ecosystem."

"This is one of the few books that truly gets the AI–data relationship right," said Tony Rhem, enterprise AI consultant, thought leader, and author. "It anchors AI success where it actually lives—in governed, high-quality transactional data—and provides clear guidance for moving beyond pilots to production-grade, agentic AI systems. This is a practical, executive-ready blueprint, not theory."

"Organizations are facing their own 'periodic table moment': the urgent need to unify fragmented data and AI into a cohesive platform," said Dr. Joe Perez, Amazon best-selling author and data and analytics expert. "Rather than settle for mere tech theory, you get actionable frameworks, real-world case studies, and sharp guidance…This is a must-read for leaders and practitioners looking to drive ROI, compliance, and sustainable AI innovation."

Industry significance at the center of the AI ecosystem

To underscore the book's industry significance, every one of the 25,000 attendees at NVIDIA GTC 2026 will receive a complimentary hard copy of Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL.

Building a Data and AI Platform with PostgreSQL is available now from O'Reilly Media and EDB. Leaders ready to move AI from pilots to production can download a free digital copy or order a complimentary hard copy at www.enterprisedb.com/resources/building-a-data-and-ai-platform-with-postgresql .

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com .

Media contact:

Steph McGuirk

Interdependence

[email protected]

845-269-8868

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

SOURCE EnterpriseDB