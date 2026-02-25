EDB Named Sustainability Innovation of the Year Winner at the CRN 2026 Sustainability in Tech Awards

As energy emerges as the defining constraint of the AI era, recognition affirms EnterpriseDB's leadership in sovereign data infrastructure that enables enterprises to scale compute while reducing data center emissions by up to 87%.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, today announced that it has been named Sustainability Innovation of the Year (Support) winner at CRN's 2026 Sustainability in Tech Summit & Awards . Recognized alongside other 2026 award winners including Lenovo and Vodafone, EDB's win underscores a fundamental market shift: Energy is no longer a background line item but the defining constraint for AI success.

Global data center investment is projected to exceed $3 trillion over the next five years to meet AI-driven demand. Today, 83% of enterprises now rank power efficiency among their top three drivers for rethinking data center architectures.

EDB's sovereign data and AI platform, EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI), is designed to address this challenge at the architecture level. Independent analysis validates that organizations using EDB PG AI can reduce core usage by up to 94% in high-availability applications, while reducing modeled application-related data center emissions by up to 87% in certain customer scenarios.

"In the age of AI, data centers are the new factories, and energy is the new constraint," said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB. "You can't optimize what you don't control. By modernizing replication and unifying workloads, we allow organizations to eliminate the 'idle waste' that quietly drains the grid. Only when you have total sovereignty over your compute and data can you break these energy constraints and scale AI responsibly."

Enabling a new architecture of efficiency

An independent analysis validated by Incendium Consulting , a sustainability advisory firm, examined deployments across three of the world's largest financial services enterprises, collectively operating more than 120 data centers globally. Key findings from the report, Optimizing the Core, include:

Tier 1 application impact: Core requirements were reduced by up to 94% in modeled high-availability application environments

Core requirements were reduced by up to 94% in modeled high-availability application environments Real-world reduction: For one global enterprise, the analysis estimates over 10,000 metric tons in avoided emissions annually for applications in scope.

For one global enterprise, the analysis estimates over 10,000 metric tons in avoided emissions annually for applications in scope. Operational gains: Architectural consolidation and reduced core requirements lower infrastructure costs and improve overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

Empowering channel partners: Sustainability as performance

For EDB's global partner network, these efficiency gains offer a pragmatic way to help customers reclaim power capacity and budget for new AI initiatives. By delivering sovereign AI-ready architecture, EDB enables partners to address two critical challenges in the modern data center: power availability and TCO.

In parallel, EDB holds itself to the same rigorous standards aligned with the commitments it supports for its customers. The company's own emissions reduction targets are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aligning its decarbonization plans with the strictest global frameworks followed by many Fortune 500 organizations.

For more information, visit EDB's annual Sustainability Report or read the full Optimizing the Core white paper.

