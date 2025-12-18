EDB Closes Landmark Year of Agentic Platform Capabilities, Global Partnerships, and Industry Leadership in Sovereign AI

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading sovereign AI and data company, closed out a landmark year defined by accelerated platform innovation, expanded partnerships, and broad industry recognition across product, sustainability, culture, and go-to-market execution.

In 2025, EDB advanced its agentic AI strategy to help enterprises control where data lives, how AI is governed, and where intelligent systems are deployed. EDB also expanded alliances with NVIDIA, IBM, and Supermicro and strengthened industry thought leadership, including publication of the first O'Reilly book focused on PostgreSQL as an intelligent AI and data platform.

"Two years ago, we set out with a clear vision that sovereignty would become the defining issue of the AI era," said Kevin Dallas, CEO of EDB. "As 95% of enterprises plan to build AI and data factories within the next 1,000 days, they need a Postgres®-based platform they can govern and deploy anywhere. EDB Postgres AI is built for that reality."

Global Alliances on Sovereign AI

In 2025, EDB deepened its collaboration with global technology leaders to meet customer demand and accelerate AI from pilots to production.

IBM: EDB expanded the availability of EDB Postgres AI (EDB PG AI)—with Databases, Hybrid Management, Analytics Accelerator, and AI Factory—within IBM's data and AI solutions, enabling a Postgres-based sovereign AI stack across IBM's ecosystem.

NVIDIA: EDB strengthened its position in high-assurance and public-sector AI by becoming part of the NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design. Through integrations with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever and NVIDIA NIM microservices, EDB PG AI delivers a secure, high-performance path to production AI.

Supermicro: EDB expanded deployment options for sovereign data and AI stacks with validated architectures that help customers operationalize AI-ready Postgres in private data centers, delivering up to 6x higher performance versus community Postgres and up to 90% better value than cloud databases.

Strengthening C-suite

With this momentum, EDB strengthened its leadership with two seasoned leaders:

Quais Taraki, Chief Technology Officer , joins EDB after leading large-scale platform modernization and applied AI programs at Oracle Health and AI, with additional senior leadership experience at Oracle, AWS, and Microsoft.





, joins EDB after leading large-scale platform modernization and applied AI programs at Oracle Health and AI, with additional senior leadership experience at Oracle, AWS, and Microsoft. Chadwick Crook, Chief Customer Officer, brings more than 20 years of customer success and transformation leadership from SAP, where he helped lead global, customer-centric change that shaped the company's evolution in the cloud era.

Industry recognition for product leadership, sustainability, and culture

EDB's progress in 2025 was also reflected in awards and workplace recognition across product leadership, sustainability, and culture, including honors such as Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work, CRN AI 100, and Tech Impact Awards' Sustainability in Tech. Employee engagement climbed from eNPS 12 to 51, reflecting a highly aligned team and EDB's growing momentum as a destination for top talent.

Advancing the conversation on sovereign data and AI—built on Postgres

EDB remains deeply committed to PostgreSQL and continues to invest in advancing the open source ecosystem. As a leading commercial contributor, EDB helps bridge community momentum with enterprise-grade requirements and supports projects such as WarehousePG and CloudNativePG, which reached a CNCF Sandbox milestone earlier this year.

Earlier this year, EDB launched AI & Data Horizons: The Sovereign Future, a podcast hosted by Wall Street Journal best-selling author Michael Gale. The series features leaders and influencers shaping the next decade of data and AI, including Michael Schrage (MIT Media Lab), Faisal Hoque, Amy Webb, John Kotter, and GE Healthcare CEO Peter Arduini, among others.

"These 2025 milestones underscore EDB's momentum across product innovation, partnerships, and leadership—and its ongoing commitment to PostgreSQL and open source. EDB enters 2026 focused on helping enterprises operationalize sovereign data and AI at scale," said Dallas.

About EDB

EDB Postgres® AI (EDB PG AI) is the first open, enterprise-grade sovereign data and AI platform—secure, compliant, and scalable, on-premises and across clouds. Built on Postgres, the world's leading database, EDB PG AI unifies transactional, analytical, and AI workloads, enabling organizations to operationalize their data and LLMs while maintaining control over sovereign environments. EDB PG AI is supported by a global partner network and delivers up to 99.999% availability as well as hybrid management and a built-in AI factory. As one of the most active contributors to the PostgreSQL project, EDB is deeply invested in the vitality of the global community. To learn more, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

