EDCare Brings Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment Services to Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCare, a leading provider of eating disorder treatment services, announced the expansion of its treatment options in Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska to include a Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The virtual program offers flexible support that seamlessly integrates into individuals' busy schedules, providing evidence-based eating disorder treatment from the comfort of one's own homes.

Eating disorders affect 9 percent of Americans, totaling nearly 30 million individuals in the United States alone (Deloitte Access Economics, 2020). Recognizing the critical need for accessible and effective treatment, EDCare has tailored its Virtual IOP to meet the needs of adults, ages 18 and older, across the three states who are struggling with various eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and more.

Only about 20 percent of individuals with eating disorders are able to access treatment (Hart et al., 2011). EDCare's Virtual IOP represents a crucial step forward in addressing the barriers to care by providing individuals in need across Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska with the support and resources necessary for lasting recovery.

"Increasing and simplifying access to intensive eating disorder treatment is critical, especially as we continue to see an increase in the number of acute cases," says Mackenzie Crowley, MA, LPC Program Manager for EDCare's Virtual IOP. "This innovative program removes barriers by offering a similar structure to our Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) with the flexibility of outpatient care, ensuring those who need more support can receive it seamlessly."

EDCare's Virtual IOP is designed to provide comprehensive, individualized care, addressing the multifaceted needs of each patient. With individual and group therapy sessions, nutritional counseling, meal therapy, and support from EDCare's dedicated team of eating disorder specialists, individuals can navigate their recovery journey from the comfort of their homes, fostering a balanced relationship with food and nurturing a positive connection with their body.

The rise in the adoption of virtual mental health treatment, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly expanded access to care. Telemedicine options for mental health treatment have surged, with recent estimates indicating that almost half of mental health visits were conducted via telemedicine (HealthIT.gov, 2019; Federation of State Medical Boards, 2021; Congressional Research Service, 2020).

To learn more about Virtual IOP, the other levels of care EDCare offers, or to schedule a free confidential assessment, please call 303-771-0861 or visit www.eatingdisorder.care. EDCare is in-network with most major insurance companies, including Colorado Medicaid and TRICARE®, and offers affordable housing accommodations for those seeking in-person treatment.

About EDCare

EDCare is a leading provider of comprehensive eating disorder treatment services, offering a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals struggling with eating disorders. With a dedicated team of professionals and evidence-based treatment approaches, EDCare is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to recovery. Visit www.eatingdisorder.care for additional information.

