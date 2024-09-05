EDCare Expands Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program to Meet Growing Need

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the growing need for adolescent treatment services, EDCare , a leading provider in the diagnosis and treatment of eating disorders, announced the expansion of its Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Denver. With an investment exceeding $1 million, EDCare has significantly enhanced its capacity, doubling the number of adolescents who can now access these transformative, life-saving services.

EDCare Denver's expanded adolescent eating disorder treatment program.

This significant expansion allows EDCare to provide life-saving treatment to more adolescents at a time when the prevalence of eating disorders among children and teens continues to rise. Americans under the age of 18 have high rates of "behavioral health conditions," according to new data from Trilliant Health , with a 107.4% hike in eating disorder diagnoses between 2018 to 2022.

EDCare's program is one of the few in the region to accept Colorado Medicaid and TRICARE® West in addition to most major insurance plans, allowing adolescents and their families more access to comprehensive, high-quality eating disorder treatment.

"Our adolescent program has been operating at max capacity since February 2024. We are seeing a growing need in the community as more teens present with eating disorders and at a higher level of acuity," said Courtney Anderson, MA, LPC , Adolescent Program Manager at EDCare. "The increase in capacity reflects our commitment to addressing the urgent and growing need for effective, specialized treatment. Every adolescent we serve represents a life changed, and we are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to support their recovery."

EDCare's Adolescent PHP is designed for individuals ages 13 to 17 and offers a unique blend of evidence-based treatment modalities tailored to meet the specific needs of each adolescent. The program provides intensive, full-day treatment, which includes individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, nutritional support, and academic assistance, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery.

EDCare offers free, confidential assessments and housing options for families who do not reside near the treatment center. For more information about EDCare's Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program, visit EDCare's Adolescent PHP webpage or call 303-771-0861.

About EDCare:

EDCare is a leading provider of comprehensive eating disorder treatment services, offering a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals struggling with eating disorders. With a dedicated team of professionals and evidence-based treatment approaches, EDCare is committed to empowering individuals on their journey to recovery. Visit www.eatingdisorder.care for additional information.

SOURCE EDCare