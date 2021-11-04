EDCare's Executive Clinical Director, Dr. Tamara Pryor, Appointed to the Center's Board of Managers

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamara Pryor, PhD, FAED, to its prestigious Board of Managers. Serving as the center's Executive Clinical Director and Director of Clinical Research, Dr. Pryor will join the Board's select panel of dedicated industry leaders. In this role, she will continue to expand and evolve her clinical leadership by providing guidance and inspiration to EDCare's exceptional team of professionals. Dr. Pryor also serves as a member of EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board.

Tamara Pryor. Ph.D., FAED

"Dr. Pryor has been integral to EDCare's success and ongoing commitment to leading-edge patient care," says Erik Akhund, Chairman and CEO. "From building our research-based curriculum to leading and growing our prestigious clinical teams, her focus on quality patient care is evident across our organization. We now look forward to benefitting from her exceptional leadership and expertise as a member of our Board of Managers."

Dr. Pryor has more than 30 years of experience working in the field of eating disorders. Prior to joining EDCare in 2005, she spent 16 years as an Associate Professor and Clinical Director of the Eating Disorders Program at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, four years as business manager and co-director of the Path Eating Disorders Clinic, and three years at Wichita Psychiatric Consultants as the director of Eating Disorder Services.

A leading researcher in the field of eating disorders who has presented both nationally and internationally, Dr. Pryor has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters examining personality disorders, substance abuse, multi-impulsive behavior, sexual functioning, and cognitive rigidity in the eating disordered individual. She is a member of the Eating Disorders Research Society, the Academy of Eating Disorders and the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals.

In addition to serving on EDCare's Board of Managers and Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Pryor serves on the Board of the National Eating Disorders Association and is a Fellow of the Academy of Eating Disorders. She has a MSW from Wayne State University, a MA in Rehabilitation Counseling, as well as a PhD in Psychology from Southern Illinois University. She completed a fellowship in child psychiatry and a fellowship in eating disorders at the University of Kansas – School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

Additional members of EDCare's Board of Managers are Erik S. Akhund, Board Chairman and EDCare co-founder; Tom Doolan, esteemed industry consultant and EDCare co-founder; and Maureen Tarrant, President and Chief Executive Officer of HCA's Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Dr. Pryor is joined by other industry experts on EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board, including Amy Baker-Dennis, Ph.D., of Dennis & Moye & Associates, Broomfield Hills, Michigan; Guido Frank, M.D., Assistant Professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado; Walter H. Kaye, M.D., FAED, Director, Eating Disorder Treatment and Research Program, University of California, San Diego, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, San Diego, California; Jennifer Gaudiani, M.D., CEDS-S, FAED, Founder and Medical Director of the Gaudiani Clinic, Denver, Colorado; and Riley Nickols, Ph.D., CEDS, Founder and Counseling and Sport Psychologist, Mind Body Endurance, St. Louis, Missouri.

About EDCare: Since 2001, EDCare has been a leading provider of eating disorder treatment to patients across the United States and internationally. EDCare is committed to the recovery of individuals struggling with Anorexia, Bulimia, Binge Eating, and related disorders. Our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, physicians, clinicians, family therapists, and dietitians are dedicated to bringing about change through our empowerment-based programs. EDCare provides a full continuum of care from OP to PHP levels of care at its facilities in Denver, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, and Omaha.

