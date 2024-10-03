EDCO Products Names Dan Wilcox Vice President of Sales & Marketing

With over 20 years of experience in the building materials industry, Wilcox brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to EDCO Products. Most recently, he served as Business Unit Leader at Pella Corporation, where he successfully led a large sales distribution team and implemented growth strategies that propelled the business forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our leadership team," said John Lewis, CEO of EDCO. "His proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to drive our company's growth in the coming years."

In his new role, Dan will oversee the sales and marketing departments, collaborating across the organization to uphold the company's commitment to delivering innovative exterior metal building products.

"I am excited to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking company," said Wilcox. "I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of EDCO Products and working alongside a talented team to drive growth while supporting the development of innovative new products that will elevate the home exterior building materials industry."

About EDCO Products

For over 75 years, EDCO Products has been an industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality, maintenance-free metal roofing, siding and trim solutions. For more information about our company visit edcoproducts.com.

