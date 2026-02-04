Edconic Launches Groundbreaking Master's with Industry Fellowship in Partnership with Sotheby's

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move that strengthens the connection between higher education and the world of work, Edconic announced today a new Industry Fellowship as part of its Master's degree programs. This pioneering work-integrated learning model ensures students gain direct access to professional, paid experience embedded within their academic journey.

The Industry Fellowship will debut across one of Edconic's flagship schools, Sotheby's Institute of Art, where Master's students are immersed in the dynamic global art and luxury industry. This signature initiative introduces a new career-readiness experience that will help students gain real-world skills and build professional networks that set them apart in today's competitive job market.

As part of the launch, Sotheby's will offer 20 academic-credit fellowships in New York in 2026 for Master's students at Sotheby's Institute of Art, with plans to grow the program in the years ahead. Through these fellowships, students will gain hands-on experience in one of the world's most prestigious art and luxury marketplaces, working alongside experts and contributing to projects that define the global art and luxury economy. This bold commitment underscores Sotheby's leadership in championing career-connected education and demonstrates how employers can play a transformative role in shaping the future workforce.

"As an industry leader, Sotheby's is committed to building the talent pipeline and preparing the next generation of leaders that will define the future of the art and luxury markets," said Will Potter, Global Head of HR at Sotheby's. "The fellowship program is an important step in preparing emerging professionals for the real demands of the field."

"A Master's degree with an Industry Fellowship is about rethinking higher education for the real world," added Brandon Busteed, CEO of Edconic. "Our students told us they wanted more internships, more practical work experience, more opportunities to create and contribute. This delivers exactly that—a guaranteed pathway to meaningful industry engagement."

This initiative builds on Edconic's reputation for industry-connected education. Its programs lead the field with one of the lowest student-to-career-advisor ratios in higher education at approximately 60:1, compared to the national average of 1,583:1, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). By embedding work experience into every degree, Edconic continues to champion its trademark promise of delivering the most immersive, professionally driven degree programs in the world.

About Edconic

Edconic is a global education company and the leading provider of industry-immersive learning in partnership with iconic organizations. Our portfolio includes Sotheby's Institute of Art, Vogue College of Fashion, The School of The New York Times, Manchester City Sports Business School, and WIRED Education. Edconic is backed by Cambridge Information Group (CIG), a family-owned investment firm focused on long-term and meaningful enterprises in education, technology, and information services. www.edconic.com

About Sotheby's

Established in 1744, Sotheby's promotes access and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions, private sales and retail. Our deep expertise across 70 selling categories is supported by a leading technology platform and a global network of specialists spanning 40 countries. Selling categories include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate through RM Sotheby's and Concierge. Sotheby's Financial Services is a leading art lender and provides capital solutions for collectors around the world, having originated more than $12 billion in loans since its inception. Sotheby's new global headquarters is now open at the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City. www.sothebys.com

