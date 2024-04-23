Eddid ONE and Eddid ONE USA Expand Global Coverage

Now Available in 22 Countries and Regions, Connecting Global Market Pulse

HONG KONG, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") announces that its intelligent trading application Eddid ONE and the premier US stock trading application Eddid ONE USA* have expanded their global coverage to 22 countries and regions. The apps are now officially launched on Google Play and App Store in respective markets, providing clients with advanced and convenient proprietary intelligent services.

The apps are now available in 22 key global markets across six continents, including Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Taiwan and Japan. Going forward, expansion plans are in place to reach additional emerging markets as the Group continues building out its global network.

Eddid ONE and Eddid ONE USA* have long been favored by the market for their clean interface and versatile functions. Specifically, Eddid ONE includes AI assistants in addition to real-time market data, proprietary trading strategies, research reports etc., but also come with AI assistants. Utilizing big data and AI technologies, the assistants provide personalized intelligent services, including predicting market trends and target stock prices to cater to diverse investor needs.

Clients can now keep abreast of the latest global market developments anytime, anywhere by using Eddid ONE and Eddid ONE USA*. This allows them to enjoy the Group's one-stop proprietary intelligent trading services no matter where they are. Going forward, Eddid Financial will continue leveraging its leadership in fintech innovation to further enhance Eddid ONE and Eddid ONE USA*, with the commitment to deliver an even more comprehensive, efficient and secure financial services experience.

* *Always consider the risks when investing.

About Eddid Financial:

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and other latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and virtual assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities ("RA") licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong.

About Eddid Securities USA Inc.:

Eddid Financial Holdings Limited provides a full range of brokerage, and financial advisory services through its operating subsidiaries. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., ("Eddid USA") (Member FINRA & SIPC), is registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the United States of America and offers investment services and products, including brokerage accounts, governed by U.S. state law. Eddid USA is not registered in any other jurisdiction. Neither Eddid USA nor the products and services it offers may be registered in your jurisdiction. Neither Eddid USA nor the products and services it offers may be registered in any other jurisdiction.

*Eddid ONE USA is available to customers of Eddid Securities USA Inc.

This communication is for informational purposes only, it is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction.

