"Eddid ONE USA": New Stock Trading App Debuts in the UK, USA, and Canada, Unlocking US Stock Market Opportunities for Global Investors

HONG KONG , Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial ("the Group") is proud to announce the international launch of its premier US stock trading application developed by the Group member Eddid Securities USA Inc., "Eddid ONE USA", cross the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Now available for download on Google Play and the App Store in these regions, the App offers local investors with a one-stop US stock trading experience designed to meet the demand for intelligent, efficient, and comprehensive trading tools.

As the world's largest economy, the US stock market represents over 30% of the global market capitalization and is home to over ten thousand listed companies that are crucial to the global financial ecosystem. It remains a magnet for global investors. "Eddid ONE USA" is specifically tailored for U.S. stock trading, integrating features such as comprehensive search function, personalized watchlists, and real-time market data. This empowers clients effortlessly navigate the US stock market and capture every investment opportunity. Users can customize their stock tracking lists, monitor market movements at any time, and eligible customer can even access initial public offerings (IPOs).

Rooted in Hong Kong with an office in New York, Eddid Financial has always been committed to expanding its international presence. Its subsidiaries hold multiple financial licenses in Hong Kong and the US. Over the past year, the Group has successfully orchestrated several US IPOs, significantly aiding a multitude of high-caliber companies in their journeys to go public on US exchanges. The introduction of "Eddid ONE USA" marks a pivotal expansion of the Group's service offerings, expanding its reach to cater a diverse clientele, including corporate, institutional, and individual clients, and further sharpening the Group's edge in the overseas market. Looking ahead, the Group will further leverage its advantages in financial technology, strive to boost the app's functionality, and commit to providing customers with more comprehensive, efficient, and secure financial services.

Investment involves risks, trade with caution.

