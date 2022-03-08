Eddie Turner Ranked #32 On The Power List Of The Top 200 Biggest Voices In Leadership In 2022

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDDIE TURNER, a leadership development consultant based in Houston, Texas, has been ranked #32 on the leadersHum Power List of the Top 200 Biggest Voices in Leadership to Watch in 2022.

The Power List 200 ranks distinguished leaders based on their contributions to leadership coaching and strategy. They are globally recognized and digitally influential thought leaders. Visit https://bit.ly/3rveQBj for the entire list.

"We are delighted to recognize Eddie Turner as a leading authority on leadership on the leadersHum Power 200 List," said Vanessa Rose, Head of Marketing and Alliances for peopleHum and leadersHum. "Eddie brings a unique perspective and energy to leadership coaching. We rated Eddie highly for his relevance and because of his record of building leaders of today and tomorrow."

"I am honored to be included in this elite group of thought leaders," said Eddie Turner. "The world needs great leaders now more than ever. I am on a mission to help develop effective leaders across the globe."

About leadersHum

leadersHum is a community of leaders, coaches, authors, and academics focused on helping and building leaders of today and tomorrow. Thought leaders are recognized for their contributions to leadership growth. These rankings are based on algorithms that rate leaders on quantitative and qualitative relevance parameters. Visit leadershum.com for free access to the latest insights from gurus and masters.

About Eddie Turner

Eddie Turner is an in-demand leadership development expert. He is "Changing the Face of Leadership" as a Principal Consultant and Executive Coach at Linkage, Inc—an international leadership development firm.

Eddie is a Certified Speaking Professional™ (CSP®) and ranked #6 on the Top 30 list of Motivational Speakers by Global Gurus. He is ranked #18 on the Top 25 Thought Leader in Leadership by Thinkers 360. Forbes recognized Eddie as the Preeminent Authority on Emerging Leaders.

Eddie has appeared in national print, radio, and television media such as the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News, PBS, NPR, and ABC. He has also worked as a national media commentator.

To book Eddie Turner for your organization, visit: https://www.linkageinc.com/team-member/eddie-turner/

