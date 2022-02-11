Eddie Turner Ranked #9 Motivational Speaker In The World By Global Gurus!

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Top 30 Motivational Speakers for 2022

EDDIE TURNER, a motivational leadership speaker based in Houston, Texas, has been recognized as a Global Guru and one of the Top 10 (#9) Motivational Speakers in the World for the second consecutive year!

The Top 30 Gurus are the "Cream of the Crop." They are the World's Top 30 most influential Professional Speakers, Trainers, and Consultants in their areas and received more than 500 votes each. All apply their principles to achieve superior results in organizations. They develop and influence people and organizations worldwide.

"We are delighted to recognize Eddie Turner's achievement with this ranking for a second consecutive year," said T. A. Fahan, Global Guru's Managing Director. "We join Eddie in sharing this announcement and esteemed award with colleagues, friends, and followers around the world."

"I am honored to be included in this incredible group of thought leaders, trainers and speakers!" said Eddie Turner. "I believe in the power of the spoken word to motivate people and help transform their lives. Professional speaking is more than just a profession—it is a way of speaking and a way of life."

About Global Gurus

Global Gurus is a research organization. Unlike other "Top Guru" or "Best" lists, we do not sell our rankings, nor do we give any ranking consideration to organizations who advertise. Global Guru judges choose remarkable leaders who make an impact.

For more information, visit https://globalgurus.org/motivational-gurus-top-30/.

About Eddie Turner

Eddie Turner is an in-demand leadership development expert. He is "Changing the Face of Leadership"™ as a Principal Consultant and Executive Coach at Linkage, Inc—a boutique international leadership development firm.

Eddie has appeared in national print, radio, and television media such as the Wall Street Journal, CNN, Fox News, PBS, NPR, and ABC. He has also worked as a national media commentator.

Eddie is the author of an international best-selling book, a C-Suite advisor, and the former host of the Keep Leading!® podcast, which earned Apple Podcasts coveted New & Noteworthy designation and reached 80 countries around the globe.

Eddie Turner is one of 60 contributing subject matter experts to the Talent Development Body of Knowledge—The Definitive Resource for the Talent Development Profession.

Eddie studied leadership and organizational behavior at Northwestern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. Eddie also holds an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School.

