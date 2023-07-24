Edelcoin: A New Era of Stable Payment Tokens, Now Accessible on Edelcoin.com

News provided by

Edelcoin

24 Jul, 2023, 01:00 ET

EGNACH, Switzerland, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelcoin AG, a Swiss-based pioneer in the tokenisation industry, is proud to introduce an innovative product, Edelcoin (EDLC), to the global market. Edelcoin is a stable payment token backed by a basket of precious and base metals, marking a significant advancement in digital currencies.

Edelcoin is not just another digital currency; it's a revolution in stable payment tokens. It offers more stability than single fiat- or metal-based stablecoins and the same versatility as other digital currencies. The token is built on secure, scalable, and reliable blockchain technology, ensuring users can confidently transact.

"We are thrilled to unveil Edelcoin to the world," said Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Edelcoin AG. "Our mission is to make digital currency transactions seamless and accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience level. We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to transform the global economy, and we want to be at the forefront of that transformation."

In line with this mission, Edelcoin AG is delighted to announce the launch of its new website, Edelcoin.com. The launch of Edelcoin.com marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. With its user-centric approach, Edelcoin aims to set a new standard in the crypto industry, providing a platform that is secure, transparent, and easy to use.

Edelcoin invites everyone to visit the new website and explore its features. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the digital currency world, Edelcoin.com has something to offer you.

For more information, visit https://edelcoin.com 

SOURCE Edelcoin

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.