Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING

Dexcom is a manufacturer of sensors for continuous glucose monitors ("CGMs"). On July 25, 2024, after the market closed, Dexcom released its Q2 2024 financial results revealing revenue of $1.004 billion. Dexcom's earnings release acknowledged that its performance had fallen short of expectations. Dexcom also slashed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $4 billion to $4.05 billion, versus its previously announced guidance of $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion, citing "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality," as negatively affecting revenue.

THE REVELATION: On this news, the price of Dexcom stock plummeted $43.85 per share, or 40%, on July 26, 2024, marking the largest single-day drop in the company's history. In the wake of these disappointing results, CEO Kevin Sayer blamed a restructuring of the company's sales team, fewer than expected new customers, and lower revenue per user. Skeptical market analysts questioned the company's explanation and downgraded their ratings on DXCM stock.

