INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation into New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. ("New Era") (NASDAQ: NUAI), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure and integrated power assets.

On December 12, 2025, Investing.com published a report stating that Fuzzy Panda Research had issued an analysis of New Era, accusing the company of prioritizing stock promotion over its core oil and gas operations, and alleging that CEO E. Will Gray II had a long history of failed penny-stock ventures. On this news, New Era's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 6.9%, to close at $3.35 on December 13, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, short-seller firm Hunterbrook reported that the State of New Mexico had filed a lawsuit against New Era, its CEO, and related entities, alleging they operated a fraudulent oil-and-gas operation and shifted environmental cleanup costs to the state. The lawsuit claimed the scheme left New Mexico responsible for plugging costs associated with hundreds of abandoned wells. On this news, New Era's stock price fell another $2.19 per share, or 48.03%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.37 per share on December 29, 2025.

