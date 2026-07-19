Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Bath Fitter Distributing, Inc. Data Breach

Class action attorneys investigate a breach that exposed Social Security numbers and financial account information

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action firm, today announced that it is investigating claims arising from a data breach at Bath Fitter Distributing, Inc., a provider of one-day bathroom remodeling services headquartered in Springfield, Tennessee, and a corporate affiliate of the Bath Fitter brand. The firm is evaluating potential legal action on behalf of individuals whose personal information was compromised.

What happened

On July 16, 2026, Bath Fitter Distributing began notifying individuals that their personal information had been accessed during a data security incident. The company disclosed the breach to the Vermont Attorney General on July 16, 2026, reporting that at least 44 Vermont residents were affected. The total number of individuals impacted nationwide has not yet been publicly confirmed.

What information was exposed

According to the company's regulatory filing, the incident exposed several categories of highly sensitive personal and financial information, including:

Social Security numbers

Government identification numbers

Financial account codes

Credit and debit account information

This combination of data can fuel identity theft and financial fraud for years. With a Social Security number and financial account details, criminals can open credit cards in a victim's name, file fraudulent tax returns, drain accounts, and damage credit.

The investigation

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether Bath Fitter Distributing failed to adequately protect the personal information entrusted to it, and whether affected individuals may be entitled to compensation. When inadequate cybersecurity leads to a data breach, affected consumers may have claims under a range of legal theories, including negligence, breach of implied or express contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and various state consumer-protection and data-security statutes.

A spokesperson for Edelson Lechtzin LLP stated that "companies that collect Social Security numbers and financial data have a duty to safeguard it. When that information ends up in the hands of cybercriminals, the people who lose their privacy, their money, and their peace of mind deserve to be made whole."

Case evaluations are free and confidential.

What affected individuals can do now

Anyone who received a breach notification from Bath Fitter — or who believes their information may have been involved — should take steps to protect themselves:

Review and keep your breach notice. Read it carefully and retain a copy for your records.

Read it carefully and retain a copy for your records. Enroll in credit monitoring. Take advantage of any free monitoring services offered.

Take advantage of any free monitoring services offered. Update passwords. Change passwords and security questions for your online accounts.

Change passwords and security questions for your online accounts. Monitor your accounts. Regularly review bank statements and credit reports for signs of fraud .

Regularly review bank statements and credit reports for signs of . Request a fraud alert. Contact the credit bureaus to place a temporary alert on your credit file.

How to join the investigation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action firm that represents consumers in data breach and privacy litigation, working to hold companies accountable for failing to protect personal information.

Attorney Advertising. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. May be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP