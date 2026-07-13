Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Kering S.A. − Owner of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga − Over Tariff Price Increases That Were Never Refunded to Consumers

Bought Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, or Maui Jim? You may be owed a refund after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariffs.

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential class action claims against Kering S.A. The investigation examines whether Kering raised retail prices on its luxury products − including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, and Maui Jim − to pass along the Trump administration's global tariffs to consumers, then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court struck those tariffs down as unlawful. Consumers who bought these products during the tariff period may be entitled to a refund.

Kering S.A. is a French multinational holding company headquartered in Paris. It owns a portfolio of luxury fashion, leather goods, eyewear, and fragrance brands, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, and Maui Jim.

Background: The Supreme Court Struck Down the Trump Tariffs

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States held that the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq., were unlawful, and it invalidated the tariff orders issued under that law.

Beginning in early 2025, the federal government imposed sweeping tariffs on imported goods under the claimed authority of the IEEPA, sharply increasing the cost of importing consumer products into the United States. Many companies responded by raising the retail prices their customers paid, passing those tariff costs straight through to shoppers.

The Alleged "Double Dip"

Here is the part that has consumers − and their lawyers − paying attention.

After the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, importers that had paid IEEPA duties became eligible to seek refunds of those duties from the federal government. So a company that raised its prices to cover the tariffs may now be able to:

Keep the higher prices it has already collected from customers, and Recover the same tariff money from the government.

That is a potential windfall − collecting the tariff cost twice, once from you and once from the government − while the customers who actually paid the higher prices get nothing back. Edelson Lechtzin LLP's investigation examines whether Kering raised prices to cover the tariffs, has not refunded or credited its customers for the tariff-related overcharges, and now stands to recover the same tariff payments from the government.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

If you purchased Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, or Maui Jim products during the tariff period and want to learn more about your rights, or if you have information relevant to this investigation, please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP:

Contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940. Telephone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to submit your information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kering tariff investigation about? Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether Kering S.A. raised retail prices on its luxury products to pass along tariff costs and then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the tariffs unlawful on February 20, 2026.

Which brands are covered? The investigation covers Kering luxury products sold in the United States during the tariff period, including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, and Maui Jim − handbags and leather goods, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, eyewear and sunglasses, and fragrances.

Why might consumers be owed a refund? The investigation examines whether Kering kept the tariff-driven price increases paid by consumers while also positioning itself to recover the same tariffs from the federal government − a potential double recovery at consumers' expense.

Who qualifies to participate? Consumers in the United States who purchased Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Creed, or Maui Jim products at prices increased because of the tariffs during the period the tariffs were in effect.

What can affected consumers do? Check your receipts and order history, keep your proof of purchase, and contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to learn more about your rights. There is no cost to speak with the firm.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a highly rated national class action law firm that represents consumers, investors, and employees in complex litigation, including consumer protection, data breach, antitrust, securities, and employee benefits matters. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work prosecuting class and mass actions on behalf of individuals harmed by corporate misconduct.

This press release is attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This notice describes an ongoing investigation only; no class action lawsuit has been filed against Kering S.A. with respect to the matters described here, and no court has determined that Kering S.A. has engaged in wrongdoing. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship, and no recovery is guaranteed. The brand names referenced are the property of their respective owners and are used here solely to describe the scope of the firm's investigation.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP