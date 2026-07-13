Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating The Swatch Group Over Tariff-Driven Price Increases That Were Not Refunded to Consumers After the Supreme Court Struck Down the Tariffs

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, announced today that it is investigating potential class action lawsuits against The Swatch Group. The investigation focuses on whether Swatch Group raised the retail prices of its watches and jewelry in response to the Trump administration's global tariffs and then failed to refund customers after the United States Supreme Court invalidated those tariffs.

The Swatch Group comprises 16 watch and jewelry brands, including Blancpain, Harry Winston, Omega, Longines, Tissot, and Hamilton. The investigation covers products sold under Swatch Group brands during the period the tariffs were in effect.

Background: The Supreme Court Invalidated the Tariffs

On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States held that the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"), 50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq., were unlawful, and it invalidated the tariff orders issued under that statute.

Beginning in early 2025, the federal government imposed sweeping tariffs on imported goods under the purported authority of the IEEPA, sharply increasing the cost of importing consumer products into the United States. Many companies responded by raising the retail prices their customers paid, passing the tariff costs through to consumers.

The Alleged Windfall

After the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs, importers that had paid IEEPA duties became eligible to seek refunds of those duties from the federal government. Edelson Lechtzin LLP's investigation examines whether Swatch Group raised prices to cover the tariffs, has not refunded or credited the tariff-related overcharges to its customers, and now stands to recover the same tariff payments from the government.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP

If you purchased a Swatch Group watch or jewelry — including Blancpain, Harry Winston, Omega, Longines, Tissot, or Hamilton — during the tariff period and want to learn more about your rights, or if you have information relevant to this investigation, please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP:

Contact attorney Eric Lechtzin, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940, Telephone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Swatch Group tariff investigation about? Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating whether The Swatch Group raised retail prices on its watches and jewelry to pass along tariff costs, and then failed to refund customers after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the tariffs unlawful on February 20, 2026.

Which brands are covered? The Swatch Group comprises 16 watch and jewelry brands, including Blancpain, Harry Winston, Omega, Longines, Tissot, and Hamilton.

Why might consumers be owed a refund? The investigation examines whether Swatch Group passed the tariff-driven price increases on to consumers while also positioning itself to recover the same tariffs from the federal government — a potential double recovery at consumers' expense.

Who qualifies to participate? Consumers in the United States who purchased Swatch Group watches or jewelry at prices increased because of the tariffs during the period the tariffs were in effect.

What can affected consumers do? Consumers who purchased Swatch Group products during the tariff period, or who have relevant information, can contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to learn more about their rights.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a highly rated national class action law firm that represents consumers, investors, and employees in complex litigation, including consumer protection, data breach, antitrust, securities, and employee benefits matters. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work prosecuting class and mass actions on behalf of individuals harmed by corporate misconduct.

This press release is attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This notice describes only an ongoing investigation; no class action lawsuit has been filed against The Swatch Group with respect to the matters described here, and no court has determined that The Swatch Group has engaged in wrongdoing. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship, and no recovery is guaranteed. The brand names referenced are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP