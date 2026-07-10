Frontier Airlines Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Frontier Airlines cybersecurity incident

DENVER, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Frontier Airlines data breach. Frontier Airlines disclosed a data breach on or about July 9, 2026.

What Happened

On or about July 9, 2026, Frontier Airlines disclosed to the Vermont Attorney General a data breach affecting its customers. The Company did not provide specific details about the nature or scope of the breach.

Information Exposed

The Frontier Airlines data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including Social Security numbers and other sensitive personally identifiable information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Frontier Airlines may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud. The number of affected individuals has not been disclosed.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Frontier Airlines breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Frontier Airlines incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is a low-cost airline serving destinations across the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP