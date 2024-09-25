EDEN adds support for IRA HEAR rebates to Instant Quote tool

New feature helps contractors leverage up to $14,000 in home electrification rebates for homeowners under the Inflation Reduction Act

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN, a pioneering startup in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, has officially announced the launch of a new feature for its Instant Quote solution: support for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) offered through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

This new feature enhances the tool's existing ability to screen and display multiple rebates and incentives, including IRA HEAR rebates that can offer homeowners up to $14,000 in savings.

EDEN has officially announced the launch of a new feature for its Instant Quote solution that provides support for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) offered through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

EDEN's Instant Quote screens for eligibility across all available rebates—including IRA HEAR rebates, federal tax credits, local utility incentives, state and local programs, and municipal rebates—giving homeowners full visibility into the savings they may qualify for. Contractors can easily toggle the HEAR rebate feature on or off, depending on their state's program availability.

"Incentives have consistently been shown to drive consumer purchases, with up to two-thirds of homeowners more likely to consider heat pump installations when they learn about available incentives," said EDEN co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Josh Koplin. "However, contractors often struggle to present all eligible rebates due to complex factors like location, utility provider, income, household size, fuel type, and equipment efficiency. EDEN's advanced incentive database automatically filters through thousands of options to match homeowners with the rebates they qualify for. We're excited to increase the visibility of these incentives, making it easier for contractors to sell high-efficiency equipment and communicate the value of these cost-saving, sustainable solutions."



By using EDEN's Instant Quote tool, contractors can offer homeowners a transparent, all-in-one solution that not only calculates and displays eligible rebates across multiple programs but also provides accurate, real-time online pricing. The tool highlights how various rebates can be combined, giving homeowners the opportunity to maximize savings and make high-efficiency upgrades more affordable.

This streamlined approach helps contractors convert leads more easily while delivering a transparent, value-driven experience.

For more information about EDEN, visit https://www.e-denhomes.com/.

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors with innovative technology, helping them to grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement tool to help HVAC contractors provide quick and accurate instant quotes for HVAC systems. By leveraging technology to provide prices and detailed breakdowns of eligible incentives and expected utility savings online, EDEN helps promote high-efficiency systems that contribute to sustainability and benefits both homeowners and contractors. For more information, visit https://www.e-denhomes.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE EDEN