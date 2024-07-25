EDEN launches game-changing tool to streamline HVAC Sales

The Seattle-based startup's new Instant Quote solution integrates with contractor websites to provide an interactive online experience to homeowners

SEATTLE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDEN, a pioneering startup in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, has officially announced the launch of its Instant Quote solution that improves the transparency and accuracy of purchasing residential HVAC equipment.

Seattle-based EDEN launches new Instant Quote solution that integrates with HVAC contractor websites to provide homeowners with an interactive online sales experience.

EDEN's Instant Quote application integrates into an HVAC contractor's website to provide a 24/7 interactive online experience for homeowners by providing them with accurate estimates based on the contractor's pricing. The tool also provides financing information and a detailed breakdown of federal, state, local, and utility incentives, including eligible tax credits and rebates, as well as expected utility savings.

"About 70% of purchase decisions are made before consumers even contact contractors," said EDEN co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Josh Koplin. "With this tool, homeowners can input their home address and Instant Quote performs an instant heat load calculation to provide them with options. The homeowner selects an option, and the homeowner details are shared with the contractor in real-time. It helps to eliminate sticker shock, automatically pulls in incentives that can make high efficiency systems more affordable and provides a transparent way for the contractor to more easily make the sale."

Instant Quote is highly customizable, allowing HVAC contractors to set their pricing, preferred brands and service areas. The proprietary software draws from a database of more than a half million homes across the country to accurately estimate a home's building shell and thermal load.

Instant Quote then selects the appropriate equipment and matches it with a contractor's standard pricing to provide an exceptionally reliable instant estimate. The solution can be integrated with a contractor's field service or customer relationship management software.

"Research shows that 71% of homeowners prefer contractors with online pricing, and 68% of homeowners are more likely to consider high efficiency systems like heat pumps when they learn about incentives," Koplin said. "Instant Quote is not meant to just be an e-commerce site where homeowners make purchases online, it is a sales enablement tool. We developed and tested this unique database and software with input from local HVAC technicians, estimators, and more than 100 homeowners to make the equipment sales process easier for both contractors and homeowners."

For more information about EDEN, visit https://www.e-denhomes.com/.

About EDEN

EDEN's mission is to empower contractors with innovative technology, helping them to grow their businesses and provide exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2021, the Seattle-based startup provides a digital sales enablement tool to help HVAC contractors provide quick and accurate instant quotes for HVAC systems. By leveraging technology to provide prices and detailed breakdowns of eligible incentives and expected utility savings online, EDEN helps promote high-efficiency systems that contribute to sustainability and benefits both homeowners and contractors. For more information, visit https://www.e-denhomes.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE EDEN