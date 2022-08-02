Eden Launches Performance Management Product to Make Reviews and Feedback Processes Simpler and More Engaging

Eden's Performance Management product launches the company's People Success software suite, complementing its Flexible Office suite of tools

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden , the all-in-one people operations platform for employee-centric companies, today announced the launch of its People Success suite of tools with its new Performance Management product . The launch marks the expansion of Eden's product suite beyond hybrid workplace tools, enabling Eden to be the first software vendor that helps companies manage both their workforce and workplace.



With 40% of workers disengaging when they receive little to no feedback, performance management is a critical process for any high performance organization. Consistent feedback and reflection help employees hone in on their strengths, understand their areas for growth, improve at their current role, and create a compelling vision for their careers. Companies that have continuous performance processes are 44% better at retaining talent, but managing the performance review process is one of the most challenging and time-consuming parts of the job for HR teams. Eden's Performance Management product makes these feedback cycles simple and easy for everyone involved – from people teams and managers to employees.

"Providing opportunities for structured personal and professional growth is critical to the success of any high-performance organization," said Joe Du Bey, co-founder and CEO of Eden. "Eden's Performance Management product enables modern companies to empower their team members' growth through feedback and self-reflection, unlocking the potential of people and organizations."

Eden's Performance Management solution will simplify the feedback cycles and processes for all stakeholders involved, including:

HR and people teams, who can set up new review cycles through Eden's Performance Management product, customize questions and processes, view employee analytics, and maintain historical performance data to analyze trends across the organization.

who can set up new review cycles through Eden's Performance Management product, customize questions and processes, view employee analytics, and maintain historical performance data to analyze trends across the organization. Managers, who can leverage the solution to assign peer reviews to employees at all levels and monitor team performance.

who can leverage the solution to assign peer reviews to employees at all levels and monitor team performance. Employees, who are able to use Eden's solution to complete their self-assessments, view their feedback, goals and areas of improvement, and provide feedback to their peers.

Whether it's creating and distributing performance reviews, effectively measuring employees' progress against their individual goals, or arming managers with the tools they need to improve their employees' performance, Eden's Performance Management software ensures that companies have the right technology in place to prioritize their people and scale their HR processes.

"The future of work is employee-centric," said Du Bey. "In order to achieve high performance, organizations need to prioritize and care for their employees and provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed at their current jobs and broader careers. Eden's Performance Management product will help high-growth companies be exceptional places to work."

Performance Management is the first product in Eden's People Success suite of software. In addition to its new People Success suite, Eden offers a Flexible Office suite of tools, which includes Desk Booking , Visitor Management , Room Scheduling , COVID Team Safety , and Internal Ticketing and Deliveries .

About Eden

Eden is the all-in-one people operations platform that helps your team work wonders. With its People Success suite, Eden makes it easier for your team to conduct performance management in an employee-centric way. With its Flexible Office suite, Eden ensures your company can run a high-performance hybrid workplace with tools that include desk booking, conference room scheduling, visitor management, deliveries notifications, and more. Eden is based in San Francisco and New York, and investors include Y Combinator Continuity, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, JLL, ENIAC, SV Angel, and more. Eden's mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com .

