Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim Prepares for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Roc Inn & Suites, a boutique hotel located one block from the entrance to Downtown Disney, is preparing to welcome new guests as the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge opens on May 31, 2019 with new environmental initiatives in place. In the spirit of the new Disneyland experience, the lobby of the Eden Roc Inn & Suites will feature special decorations https://www.edenrocanaheim.com/rooms.php and selfie-station with character items. With focus on families and friends traveling together, they can select one of the new Family Suites which feature extra room and two queen-size beds and a sofa bed to relax after a busy day at the Theme Parks. All guest rooms at Eden Roc Anaheim feature small refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers for convenience.

Eden Roc Inn & Suites across Disneyland California All new suites and guest rooms at Eden Roc Inn & Suite Anaheim

Eden Roc Anaheim is implementing new special environmental initiatives in preparation for a very busy Summer Season. Bath amenities are now higher-quality products, Gilchrist and Soames, in bulk dispensers to reduce plastic waste. Eden Roc Anaheim has eliminated the disposable plastic bottles in advance of requirements in order to stay true to Sustainability, a core value of Kamla Hotels. Linen re-use and options to skip housekeeping are also in place so guests can participate and help reduce cleaning chemicals, conserve water and save energy to feel good about reducing their efforts to help the environment while staying in Anaheim.

With a location in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District, guests enjoy complimentary parking to help control costs while they visit Orange County, California, a true rarity in Southern California. This also allows a car-free stay with convenient location so close to the entrance and within the block of the Anaheim Convention Center, guests may easily walk to their destination. The location also allows a return to the hotel to rest in between activities. An Outdoor Pool at the Eden Roc Anaheim is a great respite from the Parks or a day on the Anaheim Convention Center floor.

Eden Roc Anaheim is located at 1830 S. West Street in Anaheim, at the corner of Katella St, and across the street from California Adventure. The Paradise Pier Hotel is the landmark to enter Downtown Disney for entrance to the Theme Parks and numerous restaurants and entertainment options. Eden Roc Anaheim went through a complete renovation and remains fresh with quality bedding, modern style and 42" HD TV to enjoy your favorite shows. Book direct at www.edenrocanaheim.com to save up to 20%.

