Eden Workplace Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Workplace , the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company, today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type I audit for its entire suite of hybrid workplace management solutions.

A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 compliance confirms that Eden Workplace's controls and processes meet AICPA's Trust Services Criteria, verified through a rigorous and independent audit as they relate to the security of Eden Workplace's platform and software offerings.

The SOC 2 Type 1 audit, conducted by Freed Maxick, consisted of a thorough review of how Eden Workplace's internal controls affect the security of the systems it uses to process its users' data.

"Security is critical to any modern company, especially as it relates to ensuring the confidentiality and privacy of their employees' information," said Kyle Wilkinson, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Eden Workplace. "Our completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit reflects our commitment to our clients' security and confirms that they can feel confident and comfortable using our solutions for all of their hybrid workplace needs."

The completion of the SOC 2 Type 1 audit comes at a pivotal time of growth and momentum for Eden Workplace. The company's SaaS revenue grew by more than 11X in 2021 alone as organizations like AngelList, Bloomscape, Gympass, Noom, RiskIQ, Squarespace and TIME turned to Eden Workplace's platform to facilitate a safe, effective and engaging return to office and hybrid work environment.

"Eden Workplace is among the fastest growing software companies in the world," said Joe Du Bey, co-founder and CEO of Eden Workplace. "By completing our SOC 2 Type 1 audit, our growth trajectory will only accelerate. We'll be better able to serve all of our clients' needs, from enterprise to startup, and ensure their employees' data is as secure as possible."

For more information on Eden Workplace's full suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company, please visit: https://www.edenworkplace.com/eden-solutions .

About Eden Workplace

Eden Workplace is the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company. Eden Workplace's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools help teams safely return to the office, book their desks, manage their floor plans, register visitors, track employee ticketing and help desk requests, reserve conference rooms, and more. Eden Workplace is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, JLL, ENIAC, SV Angel, and more. Eden Workplace's mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eden Workplace