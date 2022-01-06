Eden Workplace Reports Breakout Year in 2021, Primed for Continued Hypergrowth in 2022 as Hybrid Work Surges in Popularity

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Workplace , the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company, today revealed major company and platform growth in 2021 as the company played a key role in helping modern organizations and their employees return to work safely –– and will continue to do so in 2022.

On the heels of its rebrand to Eden Workplace in January 2021, the company's SaaS revenue grew by more than 11X as organizations turned to Eden Workplace's platform to facilitate a safe, effective and engaging return to office and hybrid work environment. As a result, the company added a number of new customers to its roster over the course of the past year, including AngelList, Bloomscape, Gympass, Noom, RiskIQ, Squarespace and TIME, and was named one of Y Combinator's Top Companies of 2021.

Eden Workplace's headcount also increased significantly in 2021, including hiring two new executive team members –– Hannah Zwick, Vice President of Marketing, and Sam Schreiber, Director of Engineering –– and expanding the engineering team with key new hires to bring the company's growth vision to life.

"Our mission at Eden Workplace is to build a better place to work, for everyone. 2021 was about developing our suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools that make this possible for hybrid teams," said Joe Du Bey, co-founder and CEO of Eden Workplace. "Not only have we made significant strides in building out the technology that HR professionals need to create a top-notch hybrid work experience for all employees, but we've also grown our team and revenue exponentially. I'm proud of everything our team has accomplished in 2021 and am looking forward to continued growth and success in 2022 and beyond."

Eden Workplace launched two surveys in 2021: the Eden Workplace Return to Office Survey , which launched in February and found that 85% of US employees want to return to the office, and the Workforce Sentiment Survey , which launched in July and found that 70% of employees enjoyed their return to the office, but only a third would give their employees an 'A' for the way they've managed resuming in-person work.

To help employers better manage the return to office and new modern hybrid workplace, and to ensure all employees enjoyed a safe and connected return to work experience, Eden Workplace introduced new features and updates across its entire suite of SaaS products, including:

Desk Booking : Eden Workplace's desk booking software enables employees to reserve a desk days or weeks in advance, while employers can create "neighborhoods" so teammates can easily collaborate and use data to make smarter decisions about space and desk allocation in offices. In 2021, Eden Workplace introduced a new mobile app for its desk booking software, allowing employees to book desks and complete required wellness surveys from their mobile devices.

: Eden Workplace's desk booking software enables employees to reserve a desk days or weeks in advance, while employers can create "neighborhoods" so teammates can easily collaborate and use data to make smarter decisions about space and desk allocation in offices. In 2021, Eden Workplace introduced a new mobile app for its desk booking software, allowing employees to book desks and complete required wellness surveys from their mobile devices. Visitor Management : From allowing visitors to register in advance and fill out a pre-screen survey to ensure they meet the office's COVID safety requirements to ensuring a smooth check in and departure process, Eden Workplace's visitor management solution makes office visits easier and safer for clients, vendors, prospective job candidates and any non-employees visiting the office.

From allowing visitors to register in advance and fill out a pre-screen survey to ensure they meet the office's COVID safety requirements to ensuring a smooth check in and departure process, Eden Workplace's visitor management solution makes office visits easier and safer for clients, vendors, prospective job candidates and any non-employees visiting the office. Room Scheduling : Eden Workplace's room scheduling software provides employees with an easy self-serve booking tool for conference rooms that also integrates with Slack, Google Calendar, email and other modern workplace apps. Organizations can access analytics from the solution to better allocate and use space more efficiently.

: Eden Workplace's room scheduling software provides employees with an easy self-serve booking tool for conference rooms that also integrates with Slack, Google Calendar, email and other modern workplace apps. Organizations can access analytics from the solution to better allocate and use space more efficiently. COVID Team Safety : By verifying the health of every person entering the office space, assisting with contact tracing, providing a touchless check-in experience, enforcing capacity limits and facilitating employee wellness surveys, Eden Workplace's COVID Team Safety software ensures a clean and safe work environment. In response to President Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate , Eden Workplace added vaccine tracking software features to its COVID Team Safety product to help organizations track and manage employees' COVID-19 documents.

: By verifying the health of every person entering the office space, assisting with contact tracing, providing a touchless check-in experience, enforcing capacity limits and facilitating employee wellness surveys, Eden Workplace's COVID Team Safety software ensures a clean and safe work environment. In response to , Eden Workplace added vaccine tracking software features to its COVID Team Safety product to help organizations track and manage employees' COVID-19 documents. Modern Ticketing : Whether a team needs to onboard new employees, get help with malfunctioning technology or request new tools, Eden Workplace's modern IT and workplace ticketing management solution provides a centralized location for employees to submit and organizations to track, manage and tackle internal IT and service desk requests from start to finish.

"For many organizations, the return to office began in 2021 –– but it will only accelerate in 2022 as they find that their 'wait and see' mindset won't cut it when it comes to planning ahead amid continuing uncertainty," said Du Bey. "Eden Workplace's full suite of SaaS products provides modern companies with the tools they need to ensure a safe return to the office and seamless hybrid workplace experience for all employees."

For more information on Eden Workplace's Employee Vaccine Tracking Software and COVID-19 Team Safety offerings, please visit: https://www.edenworkplace.com/covid-team-safety . To learn more about Eden Workplace, please visit: https://www.edenworkplace.com/our-story .

About Eden Workplace

Eden Workplace is the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company. Eden Workplace's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools help teams safely return to the office, book their desks, manage their floor plans, register visitors, track employee ticketing and help desk requests, reserve conference rooms, and more. Eden Workplace is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, JLL, ENIAC, SV Angel, and more. Eden Workplace's mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Eden Workplace