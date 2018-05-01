EDENS Announces a Reinvigorated Retail Vision for Atherton

CAVA, a DC-based, fast casual Mediterranean restaurant

Indaco, Executive Chef Michael Holler's rustic Italian concept

rustic Italian concept The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a Cincinnati -based eatery featuring Southern favorites

-based eatery featuring Southern favorites Las Olas, a Charleston-based swimwear company

PAINT Nail Bar , a luxury, eco-friendly nail salon

"EDENS has been deeply invested in this tight-knit community for more than 10 years. Bringing great retail and dining options is something we've been focused on for a long time," says Lyle Darnall, Managing Director of EDENS. "EDENS' revitalization of Atherton has brought a resurgence to the South End by bringing a blend of retailers that resonate with the community— fulfilling a need to connect with this city's history and each other."

EDENS has owned Atherton Mill since 2006, and is deeply connected to the Queen City: EDENS owns and operates several additional shopping places, including Park Road Shopping Center, Kenilworth Commons and Myers Park.

The new retail is slated to open Summer 2019.

About EDENS

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

About Atherton

Noted as the first factory in Charlotte, the history of Atherton Mill dates back to 1920. With its remarkable history, the revitalization of Atherton has brought a resurgence to the South End with exciting retailers and restaurants, such as Anthropologie, Free People, O-Ku, Living Kitchen and Warby Parker. Atherton has evolved from a South End retail center, to a top Charlotte destination for dining, shopping and living – confirming Atherton as the Soul of South End.

SOURCE EDENS

