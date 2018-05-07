EDENS Announces Welcome Addition of Key RiNo Retail Real Estate as First Foray into Denver

"EDENS is proud to join the RiNo community and engage with our partners and neighbors," said Jodie W. McLean, CEO of EDENS. "Denver is significant to our EDENS portfolio as a growing and progressive city where people are genuinely engaged with their communities. We are grateful to bring our passion to this vibrant city."

Anchored by Denver Central Market, EDENS has acquired a total of seven buildings with key retail partners, including Il Posto, First Draft Taproom & Kitchen and Park Burger.

Favored by street artists, makers and craft artisans, this retail acquisition in RiNo is the first owned and operated by EDENS in this target market. Sitting just north of downtown Denver, RiNo has seamless connection to the city's fabric, and has seen tremendous growth over recent years.

"As a proud Denver resident, I am excited to bring our unique approach to inspiring communities through retail and creating conversation," said Tom Kiler, Managing Director at EDENS. "Our goal is to do what we do best: bring a thoughtful mix of distinctive shopping, dining and experience which reflect what is already unique and special about this place."

With a portfolio of 125 places nationally, EDENS is well-known for its design, curation and engagement approach at Preston Royal Village in Dallas, TX; Union Market District in Washington, DC; and South Bay in Boston, MA.

About EDENS

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

