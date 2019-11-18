EDENS Lakeside Centre Ushers in a New Era of Retail with Specialty and Niche Concepts

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDENS, a leading national retail real estate owner, operator and developer, reinvigorates the Southeast Florida community with the welcomed addition of eight new retail partners at Lakeside Centre. Centrally situated in Boca Raton and with 140,000 square feet, the Greenwise Market-anchored place – the first of its kind in Southeast Florida – hosts a mix of dining, wellness, beauty, home, and apparel retailers, from national brands like HomeGoods and Marshalls to specialty boutiques like Fox's. Joining these existing retailers will be Greenwise Market, DVash Mediterranean Fusion, Belfort Fitness Lifestyle, CoreLife Eatery, Mindy's Munchies, CITYROW, The Studio Spa, and Roosters Men's Grooming.

"Lakeside Centre serves as a dynamic canvas for our retail partners, many of whom are launching their businesses here or are expanding for the first time to the Florida market," said Nicole Shiman, EDENS Vice President. "Boca Raton is a vibrant market that continues to grow, and bringing a wellness and lifestyle-focused retail offering will allow us to further engage and encourage this community to feel invested in spending their time here."

EDENS has partnered with local artist Irene Leon Lopez on a mural inspired by native Floridian flora that complements Lakeside Centre's greenspace. The 20-feet tall black-and-white mural, situated on an outside corner of CoreLife Eatery facing the primary entrance on Glades Road, is set for completion later this month.

Roosters Men's Grooming Center (NOW OPEN): With a third location in Palm Beach County, Roosters Men's Grooming Center provides an authentic barbershop experience in a modern, upscale environment with premium services like their Club Cut or Signature 7-Step Shave.

Greenwise Market (December 2019): As Publix's first niche concept location to open in Southeast Florida, Greenwise Market will distinguish themselves from other locations with a new product offering, prepared foods, coffee and beer bar, store layout and experience.

DVash Mediterranean Fusion (Winter 2020): Meaning honey in Hebrew, DVash Mediterranean Fusion is a new concept for co-founders Ilan and Lauren Cohen, the same duo behind Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, one of the highest rated restaurants in Coral Springs.

Belfort Fitness Lifestyle (Winter 2020): Co-founders Joana Belfort and Vitor Belfort, a two-time UFC champion, are launching their second boutique fitness location with tailored workouts for members.

The Studio Spa (Winter 2020): With locations in Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, the Studio Spa will expand with their third location of 5,000 square feet, offering the latest trends in nails, massages, facials, and spray tanning in addition to other beauty services.

CITYROW (Winter 2020): Founded in 2014 by Helaine Knapp, CITYROW is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in a total body, high-intensity, low-impact workout using a water-based rowing machine; their Lakeside Centre opening will mark the first location for them in Florida.

Mindy's Munchies (Winter 2020): Mindy's Munchies, the New Jersey based chocolatier that offers a unique variety of elegantly-packaged, handmade chocolates is opening their second location, a first in the Florida market.

CoreLife Eatery (Spring 2020): CoreLife Eatery brings clean, healthy, and great tasting foods featuring hearty bowls of greens, grains, and bone broths sourced from local ingredients and made to order.

In addition to Lakeside Centre, EDENS owns and operates 12 properties in the South Florida market, including River Market, Biscayne Commons, and Fifth & Alton in Miami Beach. In total, EDENS' real estate footprint spans an impressive 1.4 million square feet in the Florida market.

About EDENS: EDENS is a retail real estate owner, operator and developer of a nationally leading portfolio of 125 places. Our purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We know that when people come together, they feel a part of something bigger than themselves and prosperity follows— economically, socially, culturally and soulfully. EDENS has 250 employees across offices in key markets including Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Houston and Denver. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com or follow @WeAreEDENS.

SOURCE EDENS

Related Links

http://www.edens.com

