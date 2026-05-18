Edera and Minimus Partner to Deliver End-to-End Container Security for Critical Infrastructure

As Treasury and Federal Reserve convene emergency meetings with the nation's largest banks, two security leaders unite to address the full threat lifecycle in an era of AI-powered vulnerability discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edera, the leader in hardened runtime isolation for containers, GPUs, and AI agents, and Minimus, a leader in hardened container images and software supply chain security, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive security solution for enterprises operating critical infrastructure. The announcement comes in direct response to a rapidly shifting threat landscape – one punctuated by the release of Anthropic's Mythos AI model and the emergency meeting it prompted between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the CEOs of the nation's largest banks.

Mythos demonstrated an unprecedented ability to autonomously discover and chain zero-day vulnerabilities across major operating systems and browsers – identifying critical flaws that had gone undetected for decades. For regulators and financial institutions, the message was unambiguous: the open source software underpinning the world's most critical infrastructure is now exposed to a category of threat that operates faster, more autonomously, and at greater scale than anything defenders have faced before.

"AI-powered vulnerability discovery has changed the math on open source risk. The question isn't whether adversaries will find exploitable flaws in widely deployed software – it's how fast, and what happens next," said Ben Bernstein, CEO and Co Founder, Minimus. "Minimus exists to eliminate and shrink the target as aggressively as possible. Edera exists to ensure that what can't be shrunk away can't be weaponized. This partnership puts both layers in front of the organizations that can least afford a breach to become an outage."

The Problem No Patch Can Fully Solve

These recent developments have put center stage a tension that security practitioners have long understood but that AI has now made impossible to ignore: the organizations most at risk cannot simply replace the open source software their critical operations depend on. Decades of infrastructure cannot be rewired on a security timeline. The answer cannot be remediation alone.

Zero-day vulnerabilities cannot be patched in advance. As AI compresses the window between discovery and exploitation, organizations need systems architected to contain the blast radius when active exploitation occurs.

The combined Edera and Minimus solution addresses the full threat lifecycle – reducing the attack surface and eliminating necessary tools before vulnerabilities reach production, and ensuring that any vulnerability that does get exploited cannot cause cascading failure across shared infrastructure.

"The organizations we work with cannot rip and replace decades of open source software that powers their most critical functions – and they shouldn't have to," explains Emily Long, CEO and Co Founder of Edera. "What they need is the confidence that when something goes wrong, it stays contained. Edera's partnership with Minimus reflects our shared belief that real security requires both reducing the attack surface and hardening the runtime beneath it. Together, we give enterprises the full-stack isolation they need to operate with confidence in an era where AI has fundamentally changed what adversaries can do."

A Two-Layer Defense for the AI Threat Era

Minimus reduces the attack surface and rebuilding from source resulting with a near Zero CVE position before they reach production, providing hardened, minimal container images built directly from upstream sources with continuously updated patches, signed SBOMs, and real-time exploit intelligence. Edera's hardened runtime, ensures that any vulnerability that does get exploited is contained and cannot escape its workload boundary – preventing lateral movement, privilege escalation, and cascading failure across shared infrastructure.

Together, the two companies offer the strongest and most comprehensive solution: a security posture built not on the impossible promise of eliminating all risk, but on the defensible commitment to contain it.

Joint Solution Availability

Joint customers will be able to deploy Minimus hardened images as the foundation of their container workloads with Edera's runtime isolation enforced at the hypervisor layer, delivering a seamlessly integrated security stack validated for regulated industries including financial services, federal government, and critical infrastructure.

Both companies will be at Open Source Security Summit in Minneapolis this week working with customers and the broader open source community to address this threat. If you're attending please find Edera at booth G/S 13 and Minimus at booth G/S 12.

About Edera

Edera is defining the hardened runtime category to help enterprises move fast without breaking things. The company's production-grade sandboxing technology provides true architectural isolation that prevents data breaches at the last line of defense before hardware. By eliminating attack surfaces and stopping threats before they can be attempted, Edera transforms security from a detection-heavy discipline that generates alert fatigue into a prevention-first approach that enables innovation. Learn more at www.edera.dev.

About Minimus

Founded in October 2022 by Ben Bernstein, Dima Stopel, and John Morello, Minimus radically reduces cloud software vulnerabilities. As the pioneers of container security with Twistlock and author of NIST SP 800-190, Minimus solves the endless treadmill of cloud software vulnerabilities by achieving near to Zero CVEs by design, delivering a modern foundation for secure container software, open source container security, and software supply chain security.

Minimus builds images from scratch, directly from upstream project sources, with only the minimal software needed to run the app, dramatically reducing their attack surface. Minimus images are drop-in replacements for the apps organizations are already using and are deployed with single line configuration file changes, providing nearly instant time to value. Minimus eliminates time-consuming and low-value remediation work for devs, is easy for ops to deploy and manage using their existing tools, and provides security with remarkably clear risk reduction. Minimus raised over $50M seed round led by YL Ventures and Mayfield.

Media Contact: Jennifer Cloer, [email protected]

SOURCE Edera