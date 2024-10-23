EDETEK Launches CONFORM™ - ONCO+, a Therapeutic Area-Specific Accelerator for the CONFORM™ Platform

Unveiling AI-Driven Accelerators to Enhance Clinical Trial Efficiency and Precision

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of digital clinical platforms and services for the biopharma, devices, and diagnostics industries, is thrilled to announce the launch of CONFORM™ – ONCO+ (CON-form – ON-COE plus), a therapeutic area-specific accelerator designed for oncology protocols inclusive of Phase 1, 2, 3, or 4. Designed to significantly improve cancer clinical trial and data management, this accelerator significantly enhances performance and efficiency by leveraging the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven analytics and advanced data management techniques.

CONFORM™ – ONCO+ is the first in a series of therapeutic area-specific accelerators designed to streamline data collection and integration from a multitude of sources, including electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic data capture (EDC) systems, labs, and imaging platforms, with seamless integration to cancer registries and genomic databases, covering over 75 data sources. Prepopulated metadata and business rules for each therapeutic area and disease ensures high levels of data standardization and conformance, simplifying data aggregation and analysis. Custom validation rules and advanced, automated analytics tailored to each therapeutic area flag anomalies and drive superior data quality.

"Our new accelerators deliver the essential business functionality and outcomes that our client sponsors have been seeking for their clinical trials, offering unparalleled efficiency and precision in data management and analytics," said Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy and Business Officer, EDETEK. "By leveraging our robust data pipelines and AI with therapeutic area-specific extensions, we empower our client sponsors to conduct more effective and compliant trials, ultimately benefiting patient outcomes and accelerating the development of new therapies."

The CONFORM™ Analytical Suite delivers an unprecedented symphony of benefits: Information Quality (IQ), Metadata Repository (MDR), Data Standardization Package (DSP), Data Analysis Package (DAP), and Statistical Analysis (TLF) modules. These offer disease-specific data standardization and analytics, providing more rapid and deeper insights into disease progression, treatment efficacy, and patient outcomes, including risk-based management functionality that ensures compliance with relevant regulatory requirements, such as those from the FDA or EMA, which often have disease-specific guidelines.

"With these innovations, we are setting the most advanced standards in clinical trial conduct, data management, and analytics," said Jian Chen, CEO & President, EDETEK. "Our goal is to help our clients bring life-changing therapies to market faster and with greater confidence, ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and patient safety."

