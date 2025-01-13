EDETEK Unveils Revolutionary Life Sciences R&D Cloud for Clinical Development

Unveiling the next generation paradigm in Clinical Data Sciences

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of digital clinical platforms and services for the biopharma, devices, and diagnostics industries, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking "R&D Cloud" software ecosystem. This innovative offering delivers a scalable, flexible, and reliable environment for Clinical Development, built upon EDETEK's core platforms, CONFORM™ and eClinical.

Transforming Clinical Development

EDETEK's R&D Cloud ecosystem is designed to seamlessly integrate the best clinical development capabilities into existing operational environments. It provides the most comprehensive set of Clinical Informatics, Statistical Analysis, Regulatory Affairs, and workflow capabilities, from study conduct to execution and submission. Clients can customize their R&D Cloud solution by selecting specific services and integrating third-party products, ensuring a tailored fit for their enterprise needs. The platform's built-in, multi-SSO integration allows for secure collaboration and workflow among internal and external stakeholders, enhancing efficiency and precision in clinical trials.

"The launch of our R&D Cloud exemplifies EDETEK's dedication to innovation and delivering superior solutions," declared Jian Chen, CEO of EDETEK. "This platform, distinguished by its scalability and adaptability, seamlessly integrates a comprehensive suite of capabilities from our CONFORM™ platform, including near-real-time data collection, comprehensive data cleansing, monitoring and review, automated regulatory dataset generation, and sophisticated visualization and analytics. It also integrates with our eClinical platform encompassing Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), ePayments, eConsent, PV/Safety, and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome (ePRO). This ensures we not only address the current demands of the life sciences industry but also proactively anticipate and prepare for future challenges and opportunities."

Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy & Business Officer, added, "Our R&D Cloud ecosystem is a major advancement in clinical development. By effortlessly integrating cutting-edge data management and workflow solutions alongside our therapeutic-specific accelerators, we empower our clients to conduct clinical trials with unprecedented efficiency and precision. Recognizing the diverse needs of our clients, we offer the flexibility to build a tailor-made R&D Cloud environment. Our R&D Cloud enables clients to fully utilize our flagship platforms and selectively integrate with best-in-class third-party software, providing unparalleled control and adaptability."

"Integrated cloud-based clinical trial solutions to date have offered the promise of efficient dataflow but with the drawback of compromising on individual best-in-class tools," added Craig Lipset, leading independent clinical advisor. "The EDETEK R&D Cloud offers the best of both worlds by adding flexibility, allowing life sciences organizations to have the benefits of an integrated platform while selecting the components that are optimal for their organization. Sponsors and CROs no longer have to compromise to have the benefits of integration."

EDETEK's eClinical platform is a comprehensive suite of products for Clinical Trial Design and Execution consisting of CTMS, EDC, RTSM, ePayments, eConsent, PV/Safety, ePRO, and Integrated Contract Management System. These features provide a full set of capabilities to design, execute, and manage clinical trials with utmost efficiency and risk management.

EDETEK's CONFORM™ platform is a robust, purpose-built software solution designed to significantly enhance the speed and quality of clinical trial execution. It offers near-real-time capabilities to connect, collect, and consume clinical trial data, supporting automated generation of regulatory datasets, monitoring, advanced visualization, and analytics, all while adhering to industry standards and regulations. These features ensure enhanced data standardization and conformance, simplifying data aggregation and analysis, and boosting efficiency and precision in data management for complex trials.

About EDETEK, Inc. Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality Artificial Intelligence-powered technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With a global presence across four continents and serving clinical development globally, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it serves over one hundred biopharmaceutical companies.

