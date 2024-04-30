EDETEK to Present Keynote Presentation at 15th Clinical Trials Strategic Summit

Presentation will Address Solutions to Real-Time Management of Complex Clinical Data

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of comprehensive, fully integrated platforms and services for clinical development across the biopharma, medical devices, and diagnostics industries, announced today that it will be a platinum sponsor and present 15th Clinical Trials Strategic Summit (CTSS), May 1-2, 2024, Boston, MA. Munther Baara, VP, Product Strategy & Innovation, EDETEK, Inc. will deliver a keynote presentation entitled, "Unlock Clinical Data to Guide Agile Decision Making." This presentation takes place on Wednesday, May 1 at 1:30pm ET.

"In the fast-paced world of clinical trials, the ability to swiftly unlock and interpret complex data sets is crucial for agile decision-making," said Mr. Baara. "Innovative solutions from EDETEK not only streamline data processes but also harness the power of advanced analytics to deliver actionable insights, ensuring higher quality outcomes and accelerating clinical trial lifecycles."

This presentation explores EDETEK's innovative solutions that empower sponsors to seamlessly access, analyze, and act upon clinical data. Mr. Baara's presentation will highlight the role of the CONFORM™ informatics platform and how this innovative software tool delivers foundational and fundamental solutions in an ever-changing clinical informatics ecosystem.

CONFORM is a powerful, purpose-built software platform that positively impacts the speed and quality of clinical trial execution by providing the ability to connect, collect, conform, and consume clinical trial data while conforming to state-of-the industry standards and regulations all in one, seamless, integrated solution.

"EDETEK provides comprehensive metadata driven solutions to fulfill an enterprise's data engineering and business analytics needs, through excellence in technology and its applications, plus deep and broad IT industry knowledge," says Jian Chen, CEO, EDETEK, Inc. "It is a privilege to participate in the 2024 CTSS conference. We are excited to discuss how our precisely targeted solutions can exceed critical data management and analysis objectives thereby helping assure quality, speed, and cost efficiencies."

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With over 450 employees on 4 continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it collaborates with over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

Learn more at http://www.edetek.com or reach out to [email protected].

