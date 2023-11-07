Medidata and EDETEK Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Global Clinical Trial Data Management

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and EDETEK, an industry trailblazer in digital clinical solutions and services, announced an enterprise-level partnership set to transform study conduct and clinical data management.

The strategic partnership aims to provide integrated, end-to-end solutions for biopharmaceutical, medical devices companies, and clinical research organizations in the global biopharmaceutical industry.

The collaboration ensures:

Integrated Data Management : Comprehensive data review, cleaning, and standardization is facilitated by the integration of Medidata Rave EDC and EDETEK CONFORM.

: Comprehensive data review, cleaning, and standardization is facilitated by the integration of Medidata Rave EDC and EDETEK CONFORM. Elevated Technical Expertise : Partnership combines EDETEK's experience in clinical informatics with Medidata's deep technical knowledge delivering domain and industry-focused expertise to customers.

: Partnership combines EDETEK's experience in clinical informatics with Medidata's deep technical knowledge delivering domain and industry-focused expertise to customers. Complete Biometrics Solutions : Creation of an end-to-end biometrics and data science offering, empowering biotech and pharmaceutical companies to optimize their focus on clinical research.

: Creation of an end-to-end biometrics and data science offering, empowering biotech and pharmaceutical companies to optimize their focus on clinical research. Broadened Services: Leveraging the latest advancements in data science, the partnership offers a holistic range of innovative services based on Medidata and EDETEK's shared vision and vast industry experience.

"EDETEK's alliance with Medidata underscores our shared vision to enhance clinical research efficiency and efficacy," said Jian Chen, President, EDETEK. "Together, we will shape a future where real-time, data-driven insights become the bedrock of transformative medical solutions."

Medidata is a pioneer of electronic data capture (EDC) and a leader in the industry and was rated the pharmaceutical industry's preferred provider of EDC solutions in a new report by Industry Standard Research. The Medidata Platform, the company's unified life sciences platform, which includes Rave EDC, connects patients, sites, sponsors, and partners in a secure and scalable cloud environment to bring life changing treatments to those who need them most.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. With over 20 years of groundbreaking technological innovation across more than 30,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,100+ customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients, and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK stands at the forefront of clinical informatics solutions and services. With a global presence across four continents and a dedicated workforce of over 450 dedicated professionals, EDETEK supports sponsors and CROs alike. Boasting collaborations with over 150 biopharmaceutical companies, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Learn more at http://www.edetek.com or reach out to [email protected] .

Contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

908-227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE EDETEK, Inc.