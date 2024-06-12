EDF Climate Corps Fellows to Boost CD&R's Sustainability Efforts

Fellowship Projects This Summer Will Support Portfolio Company Energy Use, GHG Inventory Management, and Benchmarking Projects

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce its participation in the Environmental Defense Fund ("EDF") Climate Corps program, which has placed fellows to lead sustainability projects at the Firm and its funds' portfolio companies.

Over the course of the summer, three Climate Corps fellows, recruited and trained by EDF, will be deployed to address projects at CD&R and its portfolio companies. These projects are expected to include analysis of energy use across 200+ facilities and development of an inventory strategy for Scope 3 GHG emissions, as well as benchmarking initiatives to drive improved performance.

Jessica Koh, a graduate student at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, will be assisting CD&R; Onyedika Mbelu, a mechanical engineering doctoral student at Auburn University, will be assisting BrandSafway, a construction and civil engineering company; and Daniel Yahya, a doctoral student in civil and environmental engineering also at Auburn, will be assisting Cornerstone Building Brands, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

For over 15 years, EDF's Climate Corps program has provided expertise and capacity to drive improved sustainability performance at participating corporations, investment firms, and public-sector organizations. Fellows spend a summer designing tools and recommendations to accomplish emissions reduction goals by developing sustainability strategies, reducing energy consumption, procuring renewable energy, electrifying fleets, and engaging suppliers on emissions reduction strategies.

"Our portfolio companies are increasingly seeing potential to create value through better environmental stewardship," said Vindi Banga, Operating Partner and Chair of CD&R's Sustainability Council. "Through our work with the EDF Climate Corps program, we are excited by the potential to accelerate our companies' efforts and provide opportunities to talented graduate students to pursue projects they are passionate about. We look forward to seeing their ideas in action."

"Private capital has a critical role to play in the energy transition and we are delighted that EDF Climate Corps fellows will support CD&R and portfolio companies as they move their sustainability initiatives forward," said Mali'o Kodis, Manager of Partnerships, Climate Corps, at EDF. "Jessica, Onyedika, and Daniel are passionate about identifying sustainable solutions, and we are confident their fellowship projects will help drive meaningful and impactful change."

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on X/Twitter.

About EDF Climate Corps

Since the program's inception in 2008, Climate Corps has supported more than 1,700 fellows working with over 650 companies and organizations across the U.S., China, and India, cultivating a network of 3,000+ climate leaders and practitioners. Together they have identified energy savings worth more than $1.6 billion, the equivalent of over 2.2 million metric tons in carbon emissions.

