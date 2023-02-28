Edge & Node Becomes an Indexer in The Graph's Decentralized Network

After operating an Indexer altruistically in The Graph network for two years, E&N officially joins The Graph's diversified indexer base

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge & Node , the initial team behind The Graph , a decentralized indexing protocol for querying blockchain data, today announced that it has begun running an active indexer operation on The Graph's decentralized network.

Running an active indexer aligns Edge & Node's long-term success as a company with growing adoption of The Graph's decentralized network. Edge & Node plans to gradually ramp up the operations in a measured way, so as not to adversely skew the existing indexer ecosystem on the network. The company will index most subgraphs with strong network signal and connect an ENS name with the indexer so the community can easily monitor Edge & Node's Indexer activity.

Tegan Kline, CBO and Co-Founder of Edge & Node commented on today's news: "We have been working for 4+ years towards this moment. Today, Edge & Node has joined the 450+ Indexers in participating in The Graph's decentralized network. We wholeheartedly believe in decentralization and with this step we are joining the growing number of network participants worldwide on The Graph Network. Anyone from anywhere can join The Graph Network as an Indexer, Delegator or Curator."

Due to The Graph's diverse and expansive indexer base, Edge & Node can safely become an indexer without any conflict of interest, and provide subgraph developers with the strongest possible service. Over the past two years, Edge & Node has been operating an indexer on the network without collecting rewards or optimizing for query fees, with the goal of contributing to Quality of Service for the network. Edge & Node's public good Indexers have successfully performed over 1.12B queries

Over the next year, Edge & Node looks forward to becoming an operator of Firehose and Substreams, two new pieces of technology coming online in the decentralized network, and learning how to become a reliable indexer for them both.

