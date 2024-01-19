Edge AI Software Market Set for Rapid Growth to 2030 as Demand for Real-Time Processing in IoT Accelerates, Exploring Emerging Applications in Various Fields

19 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Software Market by Offering (Solutions (Standalone and Integrated) and Services), Data Type (Video & Image Data, Audio Data, Text & Language Data, Biometric Data, and Multi-modal Data), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis on the Edge AI Software Market has been released, highlighting significant growth expected from USD 1.1 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a robust CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period. The extensive study delves into various offerings such as standalone and integrated solutions, alongside critical services, while examining data types including video, image, audio, and biometric data utilized across diverse verticals.
Key insights from the research emphasize the dynamic adoption of Edge AI software in sectors such as healthcare & life sciences, which is predicted to experience the highest CAGR in the market. The deployment of Edge AI facilitates major advancements in medical settings, opening new avenues for diagnostics and remote patient monitoring – areas where speed and accuracy are paramount.
Video and Image Data to Dominate Market Usage:
The report unveils that video and image data will constitute the largest market share throughout the forecast period. As Edge AI fosters the rise of computer vision in various systems, object detection and recognition are becoming essential attributes, boosting the technology's prevalence in a range of edge computing devices from smartphones to drones.
Professional Services Lead the Way in Market Share
Professional services are anticipated to maintain a significant footprint in the Edge AI space, providing businesses with tools necessary for fraud detection, compliance monitoring, and predictive maintenance. Such advancements in real-time data processing play a crucial role in enhancing service delivery and fueling customer engagement.
North America Emerges as Largest Contributor:
The analysis further reveals that North America will hold the largest market size, with factors such as governmental initiatives, industrial endorsement, and technological innovations contributing to this trend. The Edge AI software is set to redefine a myriad of industries across the region.
- Analysis of Market Dynamics: The study sheds light on the driving forces behind the Edge AI market's expansion, ranging from bubbling enterprise workloads in the cloud to the burgeoning amount of intelligent applications.
- Challenges and Opportunities Explored: The research navigates through potential setbacks such as security concerns and limited AI expertise, while unveiling prospects brought forth by 5G technology and autonomous vehicle integration.
- Competitive Landscape: The report provides a strategic panorama of the market, asserting detailed profiles and developments within the competitive terrain, featuring key market players and stakeholders.
Premium Insights
- Ever-Increasing Enterprise Workloads on Cloud and Rapid Growth in Number of Intelligent Applications to Drive Market Growth
- Biometric Data Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Solutions Segment and Automotive, Transportation & Logistics Vertical to Hold Largest Segmental Shares in North America in 2023
- North America to be Largest Market in 2023
Case Study Analysis
Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Hca Healthcare Used Red Hat Solutions to Create Real-Time Predictive Analytics System to Detect Sepsis Accurately and Rapidly
- Top Robotic and Digital Surgery Startups Implemented Nvidia Medical Edge Ai Computing Platform
Government & Public Sector
- Gorilla Supported Taoyuan Airport's Smart City Approach
Manufacturing
- Schindler Optimized Elevator Performance with On-Board Edge Computing
- Food Manufacturer Turned to Tibco Spotfire Analytics to Ensure Complex Data Visibility
- Brembo Chose Tibco Spotfire Analytics for Implementation of Analytics Platforms
Transportation & Logistics
- Jetblue Setup Real-Time Data and Integration Platform Using Tibco Technologies
- Imagimob Used Sensor Technology and Ai to Develop Sensorbeat
Energy and Utilities
- Sparkcognition Improved Safety by Preventing Critical Asset Failure with Ai at Edge
- Hubco Upgraded to Maximo for Oil and Gas 7.6 Software and Integrated Its It Environment
Telecom
- Xl Axiata Leveraged Tibco Technology to Improve Customer Experience
- Algar Telecom Deployed Tibco Spotfire Software for Better Decision-Making
Other Verticals
- Omelete Created Numerous Edge Applications on Azion Platform to Accelerate Content Delivery
- Lojas Renner Used Edge Applications to Deliver Large Volume of Requests on Black Friday
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Ever-Increasing Enterprise Workloads on Cloud
- Rapid Growth in Number of Intelligent Applications
- Exponential Growth of Data Volume and Network Traffic
- Increase in Use of IoT Driving Demand for Edge Ai Software
- Rise in Adoption of 5G Network Technology
Restraints
- Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Edge Ai Solutions
- Inadequate Number of Ai Experts
Opportunities
- Emergence of 5G Network to Bring It and Telecom Together
- Advent of Autonomous Vehicles Coupled with Connected Car Infrastructure
- Rise in Need for Edge Computing in IoT
- Exploring Emerging Applications in Various Fields
Challenges
- Interoperability Issues Slowing Adoption of Edge Ai Software
- Optimization of Edge Ai Standards
Key Technology
- AI
- Edge Computing
- Iot
- Computer Vision
- Complimentary Technology
- 5G
- Quantum Computing
- AR/VR
- Adjacent Technology
- Cloud Computing
- Blockchain
- Human-Machine Interface
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Microsoft
- IBM
- AWS
- Nutanix
- Synaptics
- Gorilla Technology
- Veea
- Anagog
- Imagimob
- Tibco Software
- Octonion
- Azion
- Bragi
- Blaize
- Tact.Ai
- Ekinops
- Clearblade
- Alef Edge
- Johnson Controls
Startup/SME Profiles
- Bytelake
- Reality Ai
- Deci Ai
- Edgeworx
- Swim.Ai
- Invision Ai
- Horizon Robotics
- Kneron
- Deepbrainz
- Adapdix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu58rn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article