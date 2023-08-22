Edge Computing Pioneer Videon Elevates Live Video with Zixi Partnership

Zixi

22 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

LiveEdge integrated Zixi and ZEN Master for Transport and Management at Scale

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP®), today announced a partnership with Videon who has natively integrated Zixi into LiveEdge®, a powerful container-based edge compute ecosystem with sub-second glass-to-glass latency. A second integration enables LiveEdge to be managed by Zixi's ZEN Master control plane, enabling users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi.

Traditional live video infrastructure does not scale for the new generation of live video, broadcast is expensive, user-generated content is low quality, and the cloud can be cost-prohibitive and increases latency, hindering the ability of media organizations to achieve their business objectives. LiveEdge simplifies first-mile workflows by normalizing and synchronizing live video, audio, graphics, and data feeds, in real-time, enabling complex workflows and use cases including remote production kits, live betting, multi-camera time sync, video assistant referee, localized graphics, remote camera control, automated ad marker insertion and in-stadium second screen experiences, to name a few.

Key features include the ingestion of live video, audio, graphics, and metadata, including proprietary and custom data formats, for normalization, synchronization, visualization, and security using native, third-party, or custom containers such as SMPTE-336 (KLV), SCTE-35, timestamp, DRM, watermarking, etc.

Many of Zixi's clients are using the SDVP to deliver and manage thousands of streams, and there is no other alternative in the market that can provide 99.999%+ reliability at scale. Low latency error-free transport over IP networks is critical to media organizations contributing and delivering live video over unmanaged IP networks, and the Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP.

v17 of Zixi's core software being released at IBC 2023 improves processing capacity requiring 95% less compute compared to other available options, as well as helps reduce transport stream egress cost by up to 50% allowing organizations to maximize their resources, minimize expenses and deliver broadcast-quality video content reliably with a profound impact on the TCO of live video streaming implementations.

Zixi's superior efficiency eliminates the need for excessive virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings. By significantly cutting infrastructure costs, media organizations can allocate their resources more efficiently, redirecting budgetary allocations to other critical areas creating new business models and opportunities to generate revenue. Videon utilizes key components of the SDVP to transport broadcast quality, ultra-low latency live video over any IP network. LiveEdge devices with the native Zixi integration include EdgeCaster EZ, EdgeCaster VCP, LiveEdge Node, the new LiveEdge Max, and across multiple form factors, including LiveEdge 2Go Mini, LiveEdge 2Go, and LiveEdge Rack.

"As Videon's footprint rapidly expands, becoming an embedded and critical component in major workflows, our customers recognized the value of Zixi's dependable and scalable broadcast-quality video delivery," said Lionel Bringuier, Chief Product Officer at Videon. "While Videon empowers users to harness edge computing, ingesting live video, audio, graphics, and data feeds to simplify first-mile workflows and create new revenue-generating opportunities, our collaboration with Zixi further elevates this capability, offering the industry's lowest TCO and unmatched management of linear and event channels at scale through the SDVP integration."

"With its unmatched efficiency and scale, reduced infrastructure requirements and transport stream egress cost reduction, Zixi opens new possibilities for growth, innovation, and enhanced video streaming experiences.," said John Wastcoat, SVP BD and Marketing, Zixi. "The integration with LiveEdge and partnership with Videon expands our ability to deliver exciting use cases like live betting, video assistant referee and dynamic, unique in-stadium second screen experiences."

Videon will exhibit LiveEdge ecosystem's native integration in the Zixi Partner Village at IBC 2023, for more details and to book a meeting please visit https://zixi.com/zixi-at-ibc-2023/

For more information, contact:
Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 503 806 0755, [email protected]

SOURCE Zixi

