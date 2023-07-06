Edge Data Centers Global Market is Projected to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2030: Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Provides the Cornerstone for Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Data Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Edge Data Centers estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Edge Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 14.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Datacenters Are the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy

The Sharp Rise of Edge Computing Fueled by Pandemic Induced Digitalization Throws the Spotlight on Datacenters

The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis & Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Edge Datacenters: What Are They? Why They Are Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Edge Datacenters

Data, Intelligence & Compute is Rapidly Moving Towards the Edge of the Network: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters are Increasingly Being Built on the Concept of Modularity. Here's Why

The Concept of Modularity to Help Move Micro-Datacenters to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity: Global Market for Modular Datacenters (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters Pave the Way for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Applications

Robust Spending on IIoT to Benefit Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Adoption of Edge Computing in Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Edge Datacenters

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Rise of Digital Health Throws Focus on Edge Computing & Edge Datacenters

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Edge Computing

As Edge Computing Becomes an Indispensable Part of Connected Healthcare, Edge Datacenters to Acquire Immense Significance: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Retail Gets Pushed Towards Edge Computing, Pressured by Digitalization Goals, Edge Datacenters Become a Critical Fixture

As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Datacenters Become Vital in Realizing the Promised Benefits of Edge Computing: Global Market for Smart Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Real Time Processing Needs of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Spurs Demand for Edge Datacenters

Growing Popularity of AR, VR & MR Drives Demand for Edge Computing & Generates Parallel Investments in Edge Datacenters: Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Metaverse Pushes Up Interest in Edge Datacenters

Metaverse Creates a Strong Business Case for Edge Datacenters: Global Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Role of Edge Datacenters in AI-Powered Voice Assistance Grows Bigger

Autonomous Vehicles to Step Up the Need for Edge Datacenters

