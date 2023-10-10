Edge Delta Launches Support for Ingesting Kubernetes Metrics

New Metrics Capability Will Empower Organizations to Monitor at Scale While Controlling Costs and Noise

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edge Delta , a leading observability provider that uniquely processes data as it's collected at the source, announced it is launching new support for Kubernetes metrics. By automatically ingesting the most useful Kubernetes metrics, Edge Delta will help metrics-first teams improve the signal-to-noise ratio and reduce costs. Moreover, the release is tightly integrated with Edge Delta's logging capabilities, correlating metrics-based alerts directly to the relevant log data. This seamless experience helps customers quickly move from monitoring to troubleshooting and accelerate post-detection resolution times.

"This release helps observability practices control both the cost and noise of monitoring Kuberenetes-based environments," says Ozan Unlu, CEO of Edge Delta. "Teams shouldn't have to ingest and pay for metrics that go ignored. Moreover, troubleshooting issues shouldn't require you to look for a 'needle in the haystack.' With today's announcement, Edge Delta is helping teams realize more value and efficiency from observability."

DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams can easily become overwhelmed by the volume of metrics their applications generate. Organizations often pay exorbitant costs to store observability data that is not useful or never used. With this release, Edge Delta leverages its unique architecture to distill metrics libraries into the ones that organizations access most frequently or might want an alert on, drastically reducing the number of metrics ingested.

Additionally, when an issue is detected, teams often spend excessive time correlating their metrics-based alert to the appropriate log data for troubleshooting. This process adds significant time post-detection, creating a burden for engineers and leading to longer periods of downtime. Edge Delta is attacking this problem head-on by combining views of logs and metrics for faster resolution. Now, teams can more easily drill into the relevant log data to quickly identify the root cause of issues.

Lastly, traditional observability platforms can be difficult to set up and maintain, requiring specialized support or consultants. Conversely, Edge Delta aims to help teams get up and running quickly and build a launchpad for complete out-of-the-box observability. "Within five minutes of deployment, teams will be able to see all their logs and metrics," explains Unlu. When you use Edge Delta, metrics are then presented in the Edge Delta interface via out-of-the-box dashboards to accelerate time to value. With direct access to all of the metrics ingested, Edge Delta also gives the flexibility to build custom and unique views via embedded dashboards.

