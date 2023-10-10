Edge Delta Launches Support for Ingesting Kubernetes Metrics

News provided by

Edge Delta

10 Oct, 2023, 09:01 ET

New Metrics Capability Will Empower Organizations to Monitor at Scale While Controlling Costs and Noise

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Edge Delta, a leading observability provider that uniquely processes data as it's collected at the source, announced it is launching new support for Kubernetes metrics. By automatically ingesting the most useful Kubernetes metrics, Edge Delta will help metrics-first teams improve the signal-to-noise ratio and reduce costs. Moreover, the release is tightly integrated with Edge Delta's logging capabilities, correlating metrics-based alerts directly to the relevant log data. This seamless experience helps customers quickly move from monitoring to troubleshooting and accelerate post-detection resolution times.

"This release helps observability practices control both the cost and noise of monitoring Kuberenetes-based environments," says Ozan Unlu, CEO of Edge Delta. "Teams shouldn't have to ingest and pay for metrics that go ignored. Moreover, troubleshooting issues shouldn't require you to look for a 'needle in the haystack.' With today's announcement, Edge Delta is helping teams realize more value and efficiency from observability."

DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams can easily become overwhelmed by the volume of metrics their applications generate. Organizations often pay exorbitant costs to store observability data that is not useful or never used. With this release, Edge Delta leverages its unique architecture to distill metrics libraries into the ones that organizations access most frequently or might want an alert on, drastically reducing the number of metrics ingested.

Additionally, when an issue is detected, teams often spend excessive time correlating their metrics-based alert to the appropriate log data for troubleshooting. This process adds significant time post-detection, creating a burden for engineers and leading to longer periods of downtime. Edge Delta is attacking this problem head-on by combining views of logs and metrics for faster resolution. Now, teams can more easily drill into the relevant log data to quickly identify the root cause of issues.

Lastly, traditional observability platforms can be difficult to set up and maintain, requiring specialized support or consultants. Conversely, Edge Delta aims to help teams get up and running quickly and build a launchpad for complete out-of-the-box observability. "Within five minutes of deployment, teams will be able to see all their logs and metrics," explains Unlu. When you use Edge Delta, metrics are then presented in the Edge Delta interface via out-of-the-box dashboards to accelerate time to value. With direct access to all of the metrics ingested, Edge Delta also gives the flexibility to build custom and unique views via embedded dashboards.

To get started with metrics, you can visit edgedelta.com and schedule a meeting with one of Edge Delta's Solution Architects.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is a new way to do observability. We process your data as it's created and give you the freedom to route it anywhere. Make observability costs predictable, surface the most useful insights, and shape your data however you need.

SOURCE Edge Delta

Also from this source

ROI from Observability and Monitoring Initiatives Not Keeping Pace with Rising Costs

Log data volumes have increased an average of five-fold over the past three years. As a byproduct, observability and monitoring platforms are...

Edge Delta Revolutionizes Observability Pipelines with New Release

Edge Delta, a leading observability pipelines and analytics company, today announced its latest release, Visual Pipelines. This release dramatically...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.